Netflix has a big month planned in June, and the list of the new movies consists of a whopping 57 different titles that are set to hit the nation’s favorite streaming entertainment platform.

The list includes 16 original movies and documentaries from Netflix as well as 41 additional movies that have been licensed from other studios to be added to Netflix’s US content catalog over the course of the month.

31 new movies have already been added to Netflix so far this month, and it’s still only the first week of June.

Netflix subscribers have a whole lot of great content to look forward to in June 2020. Well, they have plenty of great content to look forward to each and every month, of course. June is a particularly good month though, both in terms of new original Netflix series and in terms of movies that are being added to Netflix’s content catalog over the course of the month.

Where Netflix originals are concerned, we already broke down all the new shows, films, documentaries, and comedy specials that are set to premiere during June. Definitely check out the complete schedule because there are some terrific additions coming down the pipe. Those are all Netflix originals though, and there’s so much more to look forward to in June — especially if you’re a movie fan!

57 new movies are set to arrive on Netflix throughout June, including 31 different films that have already hit Netflix’s catalog this month. Want to see the entire schedule of new movie releases on Netflix in June 2020? Check it out down below.

Streaming June 1st

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Clueless

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Streaming June 3rd

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 8th

Before I Fall

Streaming June 10th

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men

Streaming June 12th

Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 13th

Milea

Streaming June 15th

Underdogs

Streaming June 16th

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Streaming June 17th

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Streaming June 19th

Streaming June 21st

Goldie

Streaming June 22nd

Dark Skies

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 26th

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Straight Up

Streaming June 29th

Bratz: The Movie

Streaming June 30th

Adú — NETFLIX FILM

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock