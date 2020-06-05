- Netflix has a big month planned in June, and the list of the new movies consists of a whopping 57 different titles that are set to hit the nation’s favorite streaming entertainment platform.
- The list includes 16 original movies and documentaries from Netflix as well as 41 additional movies that have been licensed from other studios to be added to Netflix’s US content catalog over the course of the month.
- 31 new movies have already been added to Netflix so far this month, and it’s still only the first week of June.
Netflix subscribers have a whole lot of great content to look forward to in June 2020. Well, they have plenty of great content to look forward to each and every month, of course. June is a particularly good month though, both in terms of new original Netflix series and in terms of movies that are being added to Netflix’s content catalog over the course of the month.
Where Netflix originals are concerned, we already broke down all the new shows, films, documentaries, and comedy specials that are set to premiere during June. Definitely check out the complete schedule because there are some terrific additions coming down the pipe. Those are all Netflix originals though, and there’s so much more to look forward to in June — especially if you’re a movie fan!
57 new movies are set to arrive on Netflix throughout June, including 31 different films that have already hit Netflix’s catalog this month. Want to see the entire schedule of new movie releases on Netflix in June 2020? Check it out down below.
Streaming June 1st
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Clueless
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
Streaming June 3rd
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 5th
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 8th
- Before I Fall
Streaming June 10th
- Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Middle Men
Streaming June 12th
- Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 13th
- Milea
Streaming June 15th
- Underdogs
Streaming June 16th
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
Streaming June 17th
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Streaming June 19th
- Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM
- Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
- One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM
- Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 21st
- Goldie
Streaming June 22nd
- Dark Skies
Streaming June 24th
- Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 26th
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM
- Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Straight Up
Streaming June 29th
- Bratz: The Movie
Streaming June 30th
- Adú — NETFLIX FILM