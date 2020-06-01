Netflix is adding dozens of shows and movies to its streaming service in June, but these are the ten we think you should add to your queue this month.

13 Reasons Why and F is for Family are both returning for their fourth seasons, while Queer Eye will be on its fifth. This is also the final season of the breakout hit 13 Reasons Why.

Eric Andre’s first stand-up special should be absolutely insane.

Over the past three months, the only topics of discussion between myself, my friends, and my family (other than the increasingly chaotic state of the planet) have been the shows and movies we’ve been watching and the music we’ve been listening to. Netflix — in addition to other streaming services — has given us something to talk about when our lives are otherwise on pause, and though June is a relatively quiet month for Netflix compared to the rest of the year so far, there are several highlights worth pointing out, which we’ve done below.

The biggest release of June is probably the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, which made a huge splash with its first season in 2017, but fell off a bit in subsequent seasons. Nevertheless, if you’ve stuck with it after all this time, you might as well see the end. Also, the exceptional Lady Bird is streaming this month:

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | June 1st

The Disaster Artist | June 1st

Zodiac | June 1st

Lady Bird | June 3rd

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 | June 5th In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Hannibal: Season 1-3 | June 5th

Queer Eye: Season 5 | June 5th The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

F is for Family: Season 4 | June 12th While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series | June 12th Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything | June 23rd Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!



Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.

Image Source: Pokemon Journeys | Netflix