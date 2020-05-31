Netflix is kicking off the month of June with 45 new shows, movies, and specials this week.

Two very popular Netflix original series — Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why — will come to an end next month, with their final seasons debuting just a few days apart.

There are a bunch of great movies being added in June as well, including Clueless and Lady Bird.

June is a relatively light month for Netflix, at least compared to the rest of 2020 up to this point, but there are a few undeniable highlights coming in the first week. First up is the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, which has never been able to recapture the magic of its first season, but still has a dedicated following that will be intrigued to see how the story concludes. And as the first day of the month happens to fall on Monday of this week, we’re also getting a ton of licensed movies, including Clueless, E.T., V for Vendetta, and Lady Bird.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 31st, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

Monday, June 1st

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Tuesday, June 2nd

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!



Wednesday, June 3rd

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.



Thursday, June 4th

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.



Friday, June 5th

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.



Saturday, June 6th

Queen of the South: Season 4

Departures

Sunday, May 31st

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Monday, June 1st

The King’s Speech

Wednesday, June 3rd

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Thursday, June 4th

A Perfect Man

