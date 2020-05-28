If you needed a break from all the doom and gloom of coronavirus news, we’ve got just the thing for you on Thursday: Today is National Hamburger Day 2020!

That means restaurant chains across the country are offering freebies and discounts in celebration of this holiest of holy days for burger lovers.

You’ll find all the best National Hamburger Day 2020 deals right here.

The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world and no region has been hit worse than the United States. If ever there was a time we needed some good news, now is that time — and we’ve got just the news to lift your spirits on Thursday. Today is National Hamburger Day 2020! If you’re wondering what National Hamburger Day is or how it originated, don’t. It doesn’t matter. It’s just as real as all the other holidays out there, but this one saves you money instead of costing you money.

Restaurant chains across the country have deals lined up for National Hamburger Day 2020, and Offers.com rounded up all the best ones, just like it does for each of these annual holidays that no one has ever heard of. Check out all the deals down below, and don’t forget to call your favorite local burger joint to see if it has anything special planned for National Hamburger Day — the deals listed below are from nationwide chains only.

Burger 21: Celebrate one of America’s favorite foods with a $3 Burger 101 ($6.99 value). Valid on May 28, 2020 only. One offer per person.

Carl’s Jr.: For a limited time only, buy one Western Bacon Cheeseburger or Famous Star With Cheese and get the other one for $1.

Epic Burger: Just in time for National Hamburger Day, download the Epic Burger app and get $5 free after your first purchase.

Five Guys: When placing your Five Guys order on their app or website, they will waive the delivery fees.

Hardees: For a limited time only, buy one Western Bacon Cheeseburger or Famous Star With Cheese and get the other one for $1.

Jack in the Box: From May 28 through June 1, get 20% off your Jack in the Box order when using their mobile app.

Johnny Rockets To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Johnny Rockets is having a contest. Submit your idea for a great burger and you could win free burgers for a year. The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 28—National Hamburger Day. Also, join Rocket E-Club to get a free burger with purchase.

McDonald’s: When ordering on the McDonald’s app, get $1 off large fries or $0.99 any size premium-roast coffee or iced coffee. First-time app users get free medium fries. No purchase necessary when you download and register on the app.

Ruby Tuesday: Order online through the month of May and receive 15% off the entire order.

Steak ’n Shake: Reward members receive double points on their entire purchase on National Hamburger Day, May 28. A variety of specials are currently being offered at Steak ’n Shake including the $4 Double Steak Burger & Milkshake, a family four-pack for $19.99, free fries available for all drive-thru orders, and Half Price Happy Hour: all shakes and drinks are half off on weekdays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Smashburger: On May 28 only, guests who purchase a Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger will receive another Brisket Burger for only $1!

Wendy’s: Receive a free breakfast Baconator with any breakfast purchase when using Wendy’s app.

Hamburgers and french fries on a wooden tray. Image Source: Valentyn Volkov/Shutterstock