HBO Max will debut tomorrow and may be the best streaming service for movie lovers.

HBO Max will also offer users a giant library of TV programming, including hits like Rick and Morty, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

HBO Max will cost $15/month, but a new promotion lets users sign up at a $12/month rate.

As someone who grew up a big TV fan, I never thought I’d see a day where it was literally impossible to keep up with what has become an avalanche of new content. Aside from regular cable TV and network offerings, you’ve got a steady stream of content coming out of Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu. More recently, Disney+ came onto the scene and immediately made an impact on the streaming landscape. Just a few months since its debut, Disney’s nascent streaming service has already amassed a whopping 54.5 million subscribers. And looking ahead, HBO Max is set to become available tomorrow and has a good chance of making a huge splash.

Suffice it to say, the number of streaming options these days is overwhelming. In light of that, our sister-site Variety recently put together an informative rundown which sets out to see how Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon, and Apple TV Plus stack up against each other. The fact that Apple TV Plus is even in the mix here is somewhat generous, but that’s beside the point. What matters here every streaming service caters to a slightly different crowd, and figuring out which streaming service fits you best can be a bit daunting. If you’re a big movie buff, for example, you might want to steer clear of Hulu.

Getting right to it, Variety’s rundown is pretty on the money:

Best Service Overall: Netflix Best Service for Families: Disney Plus Best Service for Movie Fans: HBO Max Best Service for TV Fans: Hulu

It’s hard to argue with that. Truthfully, the bang for the buck provided by Netflix has long been one of the better streaming deals around. Especially as the streaming giant continues to pump out a seemingly endless stream of new content, you can make a case that Netflix at this point is the default streaming service for most consumers and that anything else is an add-on.

That said, if you have any questions about what type of value any of the streaming services offer, you’ll want to take a close look at Variety’s full rundown.

With HBO Max in particular, it will certainly be interesting to see how it manages to fit into the streaming landscape. Though you can argue that the world isn’t exactly in dire need of yet another new streaming service, what HBO Max brings to the table is quite compelling.

Variety notes:

The super-size streamer — with a price higher than any of its main competitors — bows with 10,000 hours of content, including over 2,000 feature films drawn from Warner Bros. and other studios. Those include “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Star Is Born” (2018), “Aquaman,” “Joker,” “Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Matrix,” “Casablanca” and “The Wizard of Oz…”

Movies aside, HBO Max, in addition to the content already available on HBO, will also offer users a number of beloved TV series, including Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Rick and Morty. HBO Max will also offer up content from New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and more

HBO Max won’t come cheap at $15/month. Still, there’s a promotion where you can sign up for $12/month over here. The deal ends 2:59 AM Eastern Time, so you’ll want to take advantage of this sooner rather than later.

Image Source: HBO