Netflix is rounding out the month of May with 10 new shows, movies, and specials this week.

Space Force is the heavy-hitter of the week, starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Jessica St. Clair, Ben Schwartz, and Fred Willard, and it was created by The Office’s Greg Daniels.

Following up on her viral smash hit Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is back with a new comedy special.

May has been a great month for comedy fans with Netflix subscriptions. We’ve already gotten three long-form improv specials from Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, Jerry Seinfeld’s first comedy special in years, a brilliant Patton Oswalt special, a movie starring David Spade, and an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie.

But perhaps the most exciting release of all is coming on Friday, as Steve Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels reunite for a show called Space Force mocking Donald Trump’s new branch of the military.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 24th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Tuesday, May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fucker in Los Angeles.



Wednesday, May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang named “Los Terkos” spend their days listening to slowed down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showing off their outfits, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands of disaffected youth refer to themselves as Kolombianos, combining the Cholo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse immigrant community in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he learns that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat, he questions his place in America and longs to return home.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Thursday, May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.



Friday, May 29th

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.



Departures

Monday, May 25th

Bitten: Season 1-3

Saturday, May 30th

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Image Source: Space Force | Netflix