T-Mobile launched its Connecting Heroes initiative this week, giving free service to first responders.

T-Mobile also started offering a free iPhone SE with eligible trade-ins for the next few days.

If you don’t want an iPhone SE, you can also get a Galaxy S20 for up to half off.

On Thursday, T-Mobile committed to providing free service and 5G access to first responder agencies for the next ten years, which the mobile carrier says will save them over $7 billion.

Through the Connecting Heroes initiative, T-Mobile wants to give back to fire, police, and EMS departments that put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Agencies that are interested in signing up for the initiative can visit t-mobile.com/connectingheroes for more information. But the news doesn’t end there. T-Mobile and Sprint customers are also being given the opportunity to get a free iPhone SE or up to $500 off of a Galaxy S20.

“The way the Un-carrier says THANK YOU is, of course, by putting money back in your pocket — like with an iPhone on us or half off one of the latest 5G superphones,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a press release on Thursday. “This weekend, every T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customer can get a new iPhone SE on us, or half off another brand-new phone, with eligible trade-in. Why? Because ‘thank you’ — that’s why!”

The unofficial T-Mobile blog TmoNews went to the trouble of collecting all of the trade-in deals for the iPhone SE and the Galaxy S20. These are all of the devices eligible for the iPhone SE on Us promotion:

$400 off when you trade in:

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7T

LG G8 ThinQ

$200 off when you trade in:

Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T

LG V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

If you’d rather spring for the Galaxy S20 with 5G connectivity, here are all of the eligible devices for that deal:

$500 off when you trade in:

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XS or XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7 Pro

LG V60 ThinQ

$300 off when you trade in:

Apple iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S7 series

Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus 6 or 6T

LG G8 ThinQ

$200 off when you trade in:

Apple iPhone 6s or 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 series, Galaxy S5 series, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S4 series

Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL, Google Pixel or XL

OnePlus 5 or 5T

LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

These deals only run through Monday, May 25th, so act fast if you want a cheap or free 2020 phone.

Image Source: Apple