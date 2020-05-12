New Deadpool 3 chatter indicates that Marvel may not have plans to make the movie anytime soon.

The other interpretation of Rob Liefeld’s comments can be that Marvel won’t include the creator of the superhero in any MCU plans going forward.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Disney wants to use Deadpool in future projects, even though Marvel hasn’t announced anything for the time being.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Deadpool 3 is easily one of the most anticipated unannounced movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are two other exciting Marvel properties that Disney took over, but we already know that Marvel will reboot those projects.

Deadpool, meanwhile, will remain largely the same as he was in the two Fox movies. That’s something Disney’s Bob Iger said from the get-go, and we’ve seen increasing evidence that a Deadpool 3 is in the making. Most recently, we heard that Deadpool might appear in several cameos once he’s properly introduced, although a release date for the movie hasn’t been revealed. But recent comments from Rob Liefeld suggests Marvel might not have any plans for a new Deadpool movie. Or maybe those plans just don’t include the character’s creator.

Liefeld talked about Marvel’s plans for Deadpool with Inverse, revealing that he’s not that excited about what’s happening over at Marvel. According to him, there are no plans to bring Deadpool 3 to theaters sooner than four years from now, and he doesn’t appear to be too thrilled about what’s happening with the character he created (start watching around the 12:42 minute mark):

But as Jeremy Conrad observed, Liefeld’s comments could suggest that Marvel has no plans of involving him in the upcoming Marvel projects, and the argument makes sense.

For starters, nobody involved in any Marvel projects would talk this freely about them, and say there’s no plan to do anything or that the plan isn’t that great. That’s the gist of Liefeld’s comments to Inverse. Marvel likes its plans to remain secret to surprise its fans, so Liefeld would probably not have the freedom to address the Deadpool 3 project in such a manner if he were involved with it.

Conrad explains that there is a production grid that confirms a Deadpool project is in the works, with Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds listed as co-producers. This grid has been out since December, and Liefeld wasn’t on it.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” said Reynolds back in December. “We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

On top of that, we’ve seen teasers from the actor who played the comic book character in the previous films and who will reprise his role in the MCU. Reynolds actually addressed the character a few days ago while promoting a different film, but he was somewhat reserved about it.

“I don’t feel like an insider at all,” the actor said, referring to the fact that Marvel now owns the rights to Deadpool. “I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see.”

Add to that the comments from Iger, as well as the Deadpool writers who recently said that they’re ready for the next one, and you end up with mounting evidence that Marvel does want to use the hero in the MCU in the future. But it appears Liefeld might not be a part of the project. Or maybe he’s just trolling.

Liefeld aside, Disney would be foolish not to make use of a property as hot as Deadpool. The giant corporation is looking to cash in on all its franchises, and Deadpool already proved to be a hit at the box office.

This is all speculation, and nothing is official until Marvel makes it so. The studio could unveil its MCU plans at the online-only San Diego Comic-Con later this year. But Marvel may stay quiet on MCU Phase 5 plans for a while, given that the novel coronavirus pandemic has halted the development of several Phase 4 projects and pushed back the releases of all the upcoming Marvel films by at least six months.

Image Source: 20th Century Fox