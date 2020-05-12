The BGR Deals team has covered plenty of great deals today, but there’s a sale happening over at Walmart that you might not be aware of.

Walmart is offering hundreds of deep discounts on popular products and most of them are available for fast delivery.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite deals from this big sale, all of which are detailed below.

All of those deals are fantastic, of course, but there’s another big sale happening over at Walmart. Since it’s not being advertised anywhere on Walmart’s homepage, the chances are good that you’re not even aware that it’s happening. Of course, that’s why we’re here and we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite deals so we can tell you about them. You’ll find them all listed down below, and you can shop the full sale over on the Walmart website.

TCL 65″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

Screen Size (Diag): 64.5″

Backlight type: LED

Resolution: 4K

Clear Motion Index: 120Hz

Smart functionality: Roku TV

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Dynamic contrast ratio: N/A

Viewable angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of colors: 1.07 billion OSD

Language: English/Spanish/French/German

Speakers/power output: 10w + 10w

Surround sound mode: N/A

TV without stand: 57.3″ x 33.3″ x 3.1″

TV with stand: 57.3″ x 36.0″ x 11.8″

TCL 65″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $448.00 (reg. $999.99)

RCA 32″ Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 31.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 720P

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 3000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 170°/170°

Number of Colors: 16.7 M

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French?German

Speakers/Power Output: 8W x 2

RCA 32″ Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV: $129.99 (reg. $149.99)

RCA 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV

Smart platform: Roku streaming service

4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into an epic UHD viewing experience.

Roku TV is an easy way to stream what you love. Watch almost anything with access to 450,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. There?s a Roku TV for everyone ? from incredibly affordable to high-end with advanced technology. They all offer innovative features like fast and easy search across top channels to find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price. And the free Roku mobile app turns your iOS® or Android? phone into an ultimate streaming companion with a handy remote, voice search and controls, private listening while viewing streaming entertainment and more. *Channel availability is subject to change and varies by country.

Smart TV made simple. The Roku TV home screen puts your favorite TV entertainment into one simple, intuitive interface. Quickly navigate the home screen to access popular streaming channels or view entertainment on devices such as game consoles or cable boxes ? all your TV entertainment is in one place.

Amazing content. Endless choices. Stream just about anything- movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and music. With 450,000+ movies and TV episodes to choose from, entertainment is on your schedule. It?s easy to find popular choices that you can rent, buy, subscribe to or watch for free.

Fast & easy search across top channels. With Roku Search, it?s easy to find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price across 300+ streaming channels.

Compatible with an over-the-are antenna. With a tuner built in, Roku TVs allow you to connect an antenna and enjoy over-the-air entertainment. Plus, you can create a “Favorite Channels” list to make finding the channels you love even easier.

Share photos and more on your TV. Easily share photos, videos, and music from your compatible smartphone or tablet right to your Roku TV. Enjoy fantastic slideshows and videos starring you and your friends and loved ones on the big screen.

Enjoy Private Listening with your mobile device. Listen as loud as you like while keeping things quiet for everyone around you. Use your smartphone or tablet and the Roku mobile app for iOS® and Android? while viewing streaming content on your Roku TV to enjoy private listening via your headphones. *Mobile Private Listening is only available when viewing streaming content on your Roku TV.

Live TV Pause. Easily pause and playback over-the-air, antenna TV with Live TV Pause.

Free mobile app with voice search. Use voice search on the free Roku mobile app for iOS® and AndroidTM to make it fast and convenient to find the latest blockbuster or hit TV show.

Simple remote for easy navigation

RCA 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $679.99 (reg. $999.99)

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro hybrid trimmer & shaver

The Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary new electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortabe shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. The replaceable OneBlades last up to 4 months* (*For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro hybrid trimmer & shaver: $59.95 (reg. $79.95)

Philips Norelco 6850 Electric Shaver

SkinProtect Blades capture hair in fewer passes for a smooth shave. 72 self-sharpening SkinProtect blades gently capture hair in fewer passes, leaving your face smooth and comfortable.

ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation. Shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, which have a special protective coating with skin gliding properties to shield your face from irritation. Series 6000 offers 10x better protection than the best-selling blade.

Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave. Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even in the shower.

Click-on Trimmer for use on mustache and sideburns. Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It?s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

Skin Guard Mode protects your skin for less irritation. Activate the guard mode to adjust to a lower rotational speed for a more gentle shave.

Philips Norelco 6850 Electric Shaver: $109.95 (reg. $129.99)

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

HoMedics Shiatsu Elite Massage Cushion with Heat

Deep-kneading massage travels up and down the back, relaxing your tense muscles

Comfortably kneads the muscles while traveling up and down the back to break up knots, pain centers and tension

Neck and shoulder mechanism melts away tension and adjusts to your perfect height

3 massage zones allow you to concentrate relaxation on your upper or lower back or the entire back

Soothing heat gives deep comfort to the tired muscles

Programmed controller for customizing the massage zones for effortless use

Harnesses the power of Shiatsu to target pain in the upper and lower back, neck and shoulders

Contoured shape for comfortable placement

Shiatsu massage cushion transforms nearly any seat into a massage chair

Integrated strapping system fits most chairs

Ideal for home or office use

HoMedics Shiatsu Elite Massage Cushion with Heat: $140.00 (reg. $165.00)

Farberware Luna Porcelain Enamel 2.5 Quart White Tea Kettle

2.5 Qt./ White (Porcelain Enamel)For over 100 years Farberware has enhanced kitchens around America. Brighten your home with this colorful tea kettle, and rest easy knowing it’s guaranteed for life.

Farberware Luna Porcelain Enamel 2.5 Quart White Tea Kettle: $19.48 (reg. $24.00)

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic Tool Kit 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch Drive Sockets Set (model W003046) is packed with an assortment of everyday useful tools.The set includes high quality chrome vanadium steel sockets and screwdriver bits crafted from S2 steel that are built for durability. Tools are marked with blue lines for metric sizes and red lines for SAE sizes.They are neatly organized in a sturdy blow-molded case for easy storage and transportation All tools in the set meet and exceeds ANSI standards.

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set: $44.97 (reg. $67.49)

HoMedics FMS-150HA Deluxe Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

Relax and unwind after a busy day using the HOMEDICS FMS-150H Shiatsu Foot Massager. Dual counter-rotating heads generate deep kneading action that soothes and rejuvenates tired muscles. Use this function by itself or add relaxing heat for even further relief. Choose between the different modes without needing to reach forward with the conveniently placed toe-touch control. This HOMEDICS foot massager can be used at home or placed under the desk at the office for relaxed feet any time during the day.

HoMedics FMS-150HA Deluxe Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat: $54.82 (reg. $63.04)

