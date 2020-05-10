Netflix is back with another busy week of releases, with 17 new shows, movies, and specials coming to the streaming service this week.

Netflix originals Bordertown, Magic for Humans, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power all return with new seasons this week.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is also back with an interactive special.

A busy May for Netflix continues this week with the return of a few popular original series like Bordertown, Magic for Humans, and She-Ra. And while Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt wrapped up its fourth and final season early last year, the cast has reunited for an interactive special in the vein of Bandersnatch. But funnier.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 10th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history.



Tuesday, May 12th

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL Join Kimmy and friends on an interactive adventure!



Wednesday, May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.



Thursday, May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

Friday, May 15th

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a … piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.



Saturday, May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

Public Enemies

United 93

Departures

Friday, May 15th

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

