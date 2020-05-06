Microsoft announced release dates for five new Surface devices on Wednesday: Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds, and Surface Dock 2.

All five Surface devices ship this month, starting with the Go 2, Headphones 2, and Earbuds on May 12th. The Surface Book 3 will follow on May 21st.

Microsoft unveiled a slew of new Surface devices on Wednesday, updating many of its established product lines and introducing a new one as well. Rumors of a Surface event had been floating around the internet for weeks, but rather than host a live stream or attempt to build up any fanfare, Microsoft followed in Apple’s footsteps and simply dropped the news on its website, announcing the specifications, prices, and release dates of all its devices.

Surface Book 3

Microsoft says that the Surface Book 3 is its most powerful laptop ever. The third edition of the Surface Book has a PixelSense Display, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, and gives consumers the choice between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. With up to 32GB of RAM and an even faster SSD, Microsoft says that the Surface Book 3 offers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2, even with a battery life of 17.5 hours.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 3 models will be available on May 21st, starting at $1,599.

Surface Go 2

Microsoft’s more affordable 2-in-1 Surface Go was also updated for 2020. The Surface Go 2 has a familiar design, but a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life, and up to 64% faster performance if you choose to spring for the 8th Generation Intel Core M processor. Microsoft also added its Studio Mics for the first time, increasing voice clarity and reducing background noise, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls. You can also use the new Camera app with the rear-facing camera to easily scan documents for work or for school.

Surface Go 2 begins shipping on May 12th and starts at $399.

Surface Headphones 2

Image Source: Microsoft

Up next are the second-generation Surface Headphones, which Microsoft says feature improved sound quality over their predecessors and battery life of up to 20 hours. There are 13 levels of ambient noise control, and you can use the on-ear dials to block out or amplify human voices with active noise cancellation. The design of the ear cups has also been updated to rotate 180 degrees for added comfort, and there is a new Black finish option.

Surface Headphones 2 will arrive on May 12th and cost $249.

Surface Earbuds

Image Source: Microsoft

Microsoft introduced the Surface Earbuds months ago, but they’re finally here. The unique disc-shaped earbuds have touch controls that you can use to make a phone call or change a song without ever reaching for your phone. Surface Earbuds feature Omnisonic sound, and you start playing Spotify from your Android phone at any time with a triple tap on either earbud. Plus, integration with Microsoft 365 means you can have your emails read to you and you can even dictate to Office apps. Microsoft also promises all-day battery life with the included wireless charging case.

Surface Earbuds make their long-awaited debut on May 12th for $199.

Surface Dock 2

Image Source: Microsoft

The fifth and final Surface reveal of the day is the Surface Dock 2, which delivers faster charging speeds and higher data transfer rates than the previous model, as well as new enterprise management tools. And if you need even more ways to connect, Microsoft is also debuting a new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub.

Surface Dock 2 will be priced at $259.99, while the Travel Hub will cost $99.99. Both ship this month.

Image Source: Microsoft