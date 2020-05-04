A new leak reveals the purported specs of a variation of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

The new notebook could sport up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD, as well as 10th-gen Intel chips, according to a new benchmark.

Apple is expected to release the 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh at some point in May, a previous leak said.

Apple released a bunch of new products in the past few weeks, despite the coronavirus pandemic that makes it impossible to visit Apple retail stores in most countries. The list includes of new releases includes the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, cheaper MacBook Air, and the iPhone SE refresh, all of which are available to order online. Apple is yet to upgrade the MacBook Pro line, although we already have several rumors detailing the upcoming releases. Apple is expected to replace the 13.3-inch MacBook with a 14-inch model, just like it did with the 15.6-inch version that got a 16-inch display upgrade last year. On top of that, Apple might launch its first ARM MacBook later this year, part of the rumored plan to replace Intel chips with its custom A-series processors. It’s unclear when Apple will start rolling out MacBook Pro upgrades, but a brand new leak tells us what we might expect from the 2020 Pro laptops.

A Twitter user who’s known to leak specs and benchmarks for upcoming PCs shared details about what seems to be a maxed-out 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

The specs were discovered via a 3DMark benchmark listing for the device. This 13-inch MacBook Pro sports an i7-1068NG7 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, with Turbo Boost support of up to 4.1GHz. The laptop packs 32GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD according to the listing.

We may be looking at a MacBook Pro running a 10th-gen Intel Lake-U processor, Tom’s Guide reports, which is in line with what’s happening in the industry. A variety of notebook makers have upgraded their devices to Intel’s latest chip versions, Apple included. The 2020 MacBook Air models already support Intel’s 10th-gen chips, so the Pros will follow soon.

How soon? We have no release date for this particular upgrade, but we might see it in stores at some point this month. That’s what well-known YouTuber and Apple leaker Jon Prosser said in early April. And Prosser has nailed several Apple details so far, including the iPhone SE launch.

The leaked configuration will be at the high end of the price spectrum, so you should expect base configuration to start at 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of RAM. Hopefully, the base 13-inch model gets the same 16GB/512GB the 16-inch MacBook Pro got last year.

Image Source: Apple Inc.