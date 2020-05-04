A Marvel insider who spoiled several significant events in Avengers: Endgame claims Deadpool will have regular cameos in the MCU after Deadpool 3.

The new Deadpool movie hasn’t been officially announced, but Ryan Reynolds has addressed it more seriously than before in a recent interview.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Several governments around the world are currently looking at strategies that will allow them to slowly open their economies, but life won’t return to normal anytime soon. The novel coronavirus is still a major threat and outbreaks are still possible. We don’t have medicine that can reduce the mortality risk significantly, we’re far from herd immunities, and vaccines probably won’t even be ready for emergency use until late 2020.

That means we’ll have to practice social distancing in the coming months and years until the risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease is significantly diminished. While we wait for the economy to open up, including the entertainment business, we have more exciting rumors for a particular category of moviegoers.

Marvel fans will be happy to hear that not only is Ryan Reynolds almost ready to speak publicly about Deadpool 3, but an insider says that Deadpool might become a recurring fixture of the MCU in the future.

Disney postponed all of its MCU Phase 4 movies due to the novel coronavirus. Black Widow was supposed to premiere on May 1st, but it’s now scheduled to hit theaters on November 6th. Eternals has been pushed back to early next year. The six other movies haven’t even been finished yet, as production was halted on all MCU projects weeks ago. Deadpool 3 isn’t part of Phase 4, and it will be interesting to see whether Marvel decides to use the character in any of the upcoming movies. There has been some talk about possible Deadpool cameos, but nothing has been confirmed.

That hasn’t stopped Reynolds from getting excited about bringing Deadpool to the MCU.

“Oh, man, I really don’t know,” Reynolds told Film Magazine while doing press for Free Guy. “It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We’ll see.”

“I don’t feel like an insider at all,” the actor said, referring to the fact that Marvel now owns the rights to Deadpool. “I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see.”

Reynolds has teased Deadpool 3 on social media before. Most recently, he confirmed having met with Marvel execs to discuss Deadpool. Disney has also confirmed that the franchise will not be altered for the MCU. Comparatively, Marvel will reboot other Fox properties from the Marvel universe, including the Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Deadpool 3 won’t arrive sooner than Phase 5, which means we’ll be waiting until at least 2022, depending on the ongoing health crisis and how the pandemic affects Disney’s plans. But an insider who provided plenty of Endgame details well before the film launched is back with revelations about those plans.

You might remember the name Roger Wardell — a mysterious Twitter user who would share Marvel spoilers with regularity only to then disappear for long periods of time. He made a new account recently, where he’s been posting new details about the MCU. A few days ago, he shared this interesting information:

Marvel considering to utilize Deadpool for brief cameos after DP3 release. Stan Lee will continue to show up in more sophisticated and subtle manner. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 1, 2020

According to him, Marvel plans brief cameos for Deadpool in the MCU after the release of Deadpool 3. If that’s accurate, we might have to wait a while to see any of them. But once the third installment in the series hits, Deadpool could become a regular part of the MCU. That’s a fascinating concept, and could come to replace Stan Lee’s cameos. Interestingly, Wardell also mentions Lee in the tweet, saying that he’ll continue to show up in a “more sophisticated and subtle manner.” It’s unclear what that means, however.

Image Source: Fox