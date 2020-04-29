A new leak claims that the Pixel 4a will begin shipping on May 22nd.

The Pixel 4a was originally expected to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, but Google was forced to cancel the developer conference due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If the release date is correct, the Pixel 4a should be announced the week of May 11th.

Once the novel coronavirus outbreak morphed into a full-blown pandemic, it was clear that many of the large events and gatherings set to take place this year weren’t going to take place. Google I/O, the annual developers conference, was one of the events that was taken off the calendar in early March, and while Google originally planned to “explore other ways to evolve” the conference, it canceled the event altogether on March 20th.

In the grand scheme of things, the cancellation of the May event isn’t a very big deal, but reports suggested Google I/O 2020 would be the event where the Pixel 4a would make its debut. Based on all of the leaks we have seen in the days since, it seemed likely that the launch of the affordable phone would still take place in May, but a new leak might finally confirm the release date of the phone weeks before Google actually announces it.

According to the German site Caschys Blog (via Android Police), internal documents from Vodafone Germany show that the Pixel 4a will be available through the mobile carrier starting on May 22nd. As Android Police points out, this is just over a week after the dates during which Google I/O 2020 was going to occur. Pixel 4 was similarly unveiled on a Tuesday (October 15th) and began shipping the next Thursday (October 24th). Plus, the Pixel 3a launched in the US and internationally on the same day last May, so there is precedence for such an occurrence.

Android Police also notes that Caschys Blog successfully leaked the price and the release date of the Pixel 3a a year ago, so there is reason to trust the source of the information. Unfortunately, the site was not able to uncover the price of the Pixel 4a, but if the leak is correct, we won’t have to wait long to find out anyway.

Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 730 processor, Titan M security chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 3,080 mAh battery. It is also said to have a single 12.2-megapixel camera with autofocus, as well as optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. It will lack some of the defining features of 2020 flagships, though, such as wireless charging and support for 5G networks.

