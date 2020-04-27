Best Buy knows that people would rather not visit its brick and mortar stores right now, even with a curbside pickup option now available.

That’s why the consumer electronics retailer has been offering some truly impressive deals online — and that’s especially true today.

We dug through all of Best Buy’s top online deals on Monday to come up with our top 10 favorites, but several of them are available for one day only.

You can’t go wrong with any of those deals or with any of the other limited-time sales BGR Deals has told you about on Monday. That said, there’s one other sale that they haven’t covered yet, and we wanted to tell you about it because several of the best bargains in this particular sales event are only available for one day. Head over to Best Buy right now and you’ll find a slew of deep discounts in the retailer’s online store, which makes sense because many people out there don’t even want to do curbside pickup unless they absolutely have to. Check out all the deals available today over at Best Buy, and you’ll find our 10 favorite ones down below. Also of note if you’ve been searching, the Nintendo Switch Lite is on its way back in stock in three different colors.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD

15.6″ touch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1 processor

Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 1TB hard drive and 128GB solid state drive (SSD) for a blend of storage space and speed

The hard drive provides ample storage, while the SSD delivers faster start-up times and data access. Intel® UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. MaxxAudio

To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games. Weighs 4.45 lbs. and measures 0.78″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD: $379.99 (save $70)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q70 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Direct Full Array 4X

An array of backlights dramatically enhances the contrast between blacks and whites. Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Quantum HDR 8X

Intelligently fine-tunes colors and black levels to bring out realistic, vivid picture details. Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Advanced TV sound

Two speakers and one woofer. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q70 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $949.99 (save $450)

Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 – Mac|Windows

Highlight memorable moments with beautiful effects, slideshows, and collages powered by the Adobe Sensei AI technology Discover fun things, find inspiring ideas, learn quickly with tutorials. Runs fast with the home screen Improve grainy low-light clips with the Reduce Noise effect Make time-lapse videos, animate skies in photos and more with the help of Guided Edits Bring together, and customize the best scenes based on the style of your video with Smart Trim Easily make movies in the Quick Edit mode, and put your clips, transitions, text, effects and more with Sceneline Find videos as effortlessly as photos with the Adobe Sensei-powered smart tags and automatic people recognition Create bounce-back and animated sky GIFs to simply share on social media Upload your creations to YouTube or Vimeo, burn DVD, and send them to your HDTV Import, edit, and share HEIF photo files and HEVC video files with ease

Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 – Mac|Windows: $59.99 (save $40)

WD – 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD + 64GB easystore USB Flash Drive Bundle

1TB storage capacity

Provides ample space for storing documents, photos, music and more. USB 3.0 interface

Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. USB-powered. Data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0

Enable a rapid response when updating files. Automatic backup options

Allow you to use compatible software to back up your files to the server. Password protection

Offers security for your sensitive data. Solid state drive with no moving parts

Ensures cool, quiet operation. Time Machine compatible

Back up your entire system directly to the drive. Portable design

Lets you take your data on the go. 64GB USB flash drive

Gives additional storage for your files. Compatible with PC and Mac

For flexible installation options.

WD – 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD + 64GB easystore USB Flash Drive Bundle: $119.99 (save $100)

Sealy – DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow

Comfort and support

Thanks to conforming memory foam, which adapts to the shape of your body, this pillow brings you a new level of sleep enjoyment. Removable cover

Made of stretch knit fabrics, the cover is machine-washable and dryable. It is soft and smooth to touch likewise. Dual cooling technology

The PerfectChill™ technology helps cool the surface of a pillow, adapting to your personal needs. SealyChill™ Gel support

Provides an additional layer and is cool to the touch for a refreshing and healthy sleep. Moisture Protect™

Ensures moisture-wicking properties to help keep you cool and dry. Standard size

Measures 16″ x 24″ and offers a perfect amount of filling to achieve a good night’s rest.

Sealy – DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow: $54.99 (save $35)

CHEFMAN – InstaCoffee Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Coffeemaker

Quickly prepare and enjoy a cup of your favorite beverage. Brews ground coffee and K-Cups*

For versatile use. One touch operation

With the one-touch operation you can quickly brew up to 14 oz. of coffee, consistently at the optimal temperature. Compact design

Narrow profile fits and stores anywhere and can be used to brew coffee on vacations or trips, in dorms, offices, or any size kitchen. Tall enough to use with most 14 oz. travel mugs.

CHEFMAN – InstaCoffee Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $24.99 (save $25)

Blendtec – Designer 650 Blender

Take a serving of your favorite drink on the go

The 36-oz. blending cup makes it easy to whip up your favorite smoothies. Accommodates medium portions

The medium-size, tough, durable, and see-through 36-oz. pitcher allows you to make smoothies and drinks to share with your friends and family members. Eight speeds for versatile use

Customize your mixture’s consistency by controlling blade speeds at eight different levels. Also, includes a pulse function. Blend cycle icons

The touch area features illuminated easy-to-read icons that enable you to effortlessly select signature blend cycles. These cycles are optimized to deliver great blends with a single touch. Easily blend frozen fruit and ice

The 1560W commercial grade motor provides reliable power. It’s strong enough to drive the aggressive blade in high-performance jars, so you don’t need a messy plunger. Innovative touch slider

Gives you every bit of control you need. Touch anywhere on the slider to jump right to any speed, and slide your finger up and down to fine-tune your blend. Finely balanced direct drive

The precision-machined socket connects directly to the motor, resulting in a finely balanced motor assembly, to reduce vibration and noise, a critical function with such motor speeds, and increases reliability. Keep cool, live longer

The revolutionary airflow design keeps the blender cooler. A cooler motor means a longer life. Sometimes less is more

The blender fits easily under most cabinetry, and its slender design minimizes its presence while stealing the spotlight.

Blendtec – Designer 650 Blender: $299.99 (save $200)

iRobot – Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Power-lifting suction

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. *(Compared to Roomba® 600 Series) Knows the best way to clean

Imprint® Smart Mapping enables the robot to learn, map and adapt to your home. If crumbs spill on the floor as you’re racing out the door, you can simply tell the Roomba® i series robot to immediately clean the kitchen either using your Alexa or the Google Voice Assistant. Cleans an entire level of your home

Intelligently maps and remembers multiple floor plans to clean your entire home. Patented iAdapt® 3.0 technology with vSLAM® navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements to optimize coverage. Keep Out Zones let you control areas that you want the robot to avoid. Tag, you’re it!

Imprint® Link Technology allows Roomba® i7 and Braava jet® m6 robots to automatically clean in sequence – vacuuming and then mopping. Ideal for homes with pets

Ideal for homes with pets. Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens. Dirt, meet your match

Dirt Detect™ sensors find the dirtiest areas of your home and alert the robot to clean those spots more thoroughly; Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors Keeps getting smarter

Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future – through software updates designed to improve functionality over time. Compatible with Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal

The Roomba® i7 is compatible with a Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal so your i7 robot vacuum can empty its own bin. (Clean Base® sold separately) Featuring Roomba® Essentials

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect™ Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot – Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $499.99 (save $100)

Insignia™ – 8qt Digital Multi Cooker

Pressure multicooker

Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients and ensuring flavorful results. 8-quart capacity

Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions. Dishwasher-safe and nonstick pot

Ensure easy cleaning. 12 preset cooking functions

Make it easy to cook your favorite foods. Delay timer

Lets you delay cooking until a perfect time. Keep warm setting

Maintains your food at an ideal serving temperature. Locking lid

Keeps the cooker closed while it’s pressurized.

Insignia™ – 8qt Digital Multi Cooker: $49.99 (save $70)

Canon – EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Zoom Lens

EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom lens provides versatility

The built-in optical Image Stabilizer minimizes the effects of camera shake, so you can use slower shutter speeds for sharper images. 24.1-megapixel resolution delivers incredible detail and gorgeous enlargements

The APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 Image Processor combine to produce high-resolution, low-noise photos even at speeds up to 25,600 ISO. ISO 100 – 25,600

Enjoy crisp, clean images over a broad spectrum of lighting conditions, even capturing great shots just before dawn and at dusk, when available light is often beautiful but scarce. Never miss a shot with ultrafast 10 fps (frames per second)

Shoots up to 10 frames per second (with AF Lock) at full-resolution 24.1 megapixels, so you capture it all, from heartwarming smiles to game-winning goals. Dual Pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection system

Offers fast, smooth and precise autofocus that stays locked onto your subject, even if it is in motion, for both photos and videos. Capture spectacular movies in 4K

With 4K Ultra HD resolution you can get fine details like a puppy’s snow-covered fur in the winter or a friend’s face at his/her surprise birthday party. Recording at 60p means you can capture even fast-moving moments like a budding athlete’s first goal or the splash of the summer’s first jump in the pool. Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth connectivity

The EOS M50 camera is designed to make using Wi-Fi connectivity fast and easy. It can transfer files directly to a compatible smart device using the Camera Connect app.* Simply connect to the Camera Connect app to transfer images to your smart device, then share and upload from the device directly to various social media sites and web services as well as print directly to compatible wireless Canon printers. 3″ LCD touch monitor makes it easy to frame the shot

Features tilting construction and renders bright, crisp images, plus precise Live View and movie shooting lets you accurately preview the shot before taking it. DIGIC 8 Image Processor delivers blazing speed and performance

This processor gives you ultra-fast focusing and superior noise reduction at high ISOs. Preview the shot before taking it with the OLED electronic viewfinder

Bright, high-contrast viewfinder lets you see the results before you shoot, and features 2360K dots for amazing resolution. Compatible with EF-M, EF and EF-S lenses

For expanded creativity. (Mount adapter EF-EOS M is required, sold separately.) Built-in pop-up flash for proper illumination

Ensures properly illuminated photos, and features integrated hot shoe for addition of an external flash, sold separately. HDMI type-D output makes HDTV hookup a snap

Easily connect your camera to an HDTV for immediate movie playback. (HDMI cable required, sold separately.) Multiformat memory slot for storing or transferring data

Accepts SD, SDHC, SDXC.

Canon – EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Zoom Lens: $499.99 (save $150)

