Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 came out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016, and was later ported to the Switch in 2018, but only the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions are free.

At this point, there are unquestionably enough movies, shows, games, streaming services, and YouTube channels to keep most of us entertained until this novel coronavirus pandemic subsides, but we’re never going to turn away more free stuff. As such, we thought it might be a good idea to point you in the direction of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, which developer Bandai Namco made free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from April 24th to May 10th.

On Friday, Bandai Namco shared an announcement on its website discussing its plans to respond to COVID-19:

People around the globe are doing their part to change their life and workstyles in order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Here at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, we have put into action initiatives to support and safeguard the health of our employees, their families & friends, as well as our customers, vendors, and our communities. With the help and cooperation from employees throughout our global organization, we have prepared and enacted remote working conditions within our offices across the globe. We would like to thank everyone for their individual contributions by staying home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone’s livelihood safe and secure. We would also like to express our most sincere gratitude for those working in the medical field who are on the front lines facing the daunting task of keeping the pandemic under control. While there are various relief efforts underway, as an entertainment provider, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is also planning to take action to serve our fans. Our vision is to follow our slogan word for word and provide – “more fun for everyone.” We are striving to provide entertainment that everyone can enjoy in the hope we can bring smiles and laughter to video game players throughout the world during this difficult time.

Part of that vision includes giving the well-received 2016 Pac-Man game away for free.

“We will be sending our beloved goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into everyone’s homes by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 available for free starting from – April 24, 2020 at 10:00am PDT to May 10, 2020 at 10:00am PDT – for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM,” Bandai Namco explained on its website. “Through this free limited-time giveaway, we hope to bring fun into everyone’s homes around the globe.”

Here are all the links you need depending on the platform you want to get the game on:

Remember, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is only available for free until 10 AM PT on May 10th, so act fast.

Image Source: Bandai Namco