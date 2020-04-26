Netflix always loads the release schedule at the beginning of the month, and May is no different, with 53 new shows and movies coming to the streaming service this week.

Some of the highlights this week include The Last Kingdom season 4, the first two Back to the Future movies, Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever, and Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood.

April turns to May this week, and if you are a Netflix subscriber, you know what that means. On the first day of every month, Netflix rolls out dozens of movies, TV shows, and specials — most of them being licensed content as opposed to originals. But it’s a pretty interesting mix on May 1st, with movies like Back to the Future and Willy Wonka mixed in with a new limited series from Ryan Murphy and a few original films as well.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 26th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.



Monday, April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.



Wednesday, April 29th

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Extracurricular is a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality. Jisoo ends up committing a serious crime because of his determination to make college tuition money on his own, by any means. Minhee gets caught up in Jisoo’s crime while Jisoo’s schoolmate Gyuri becomes involved in the same crime.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites — perfect for today’s time-strapped families.

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Inspired by Federico Moccia’s books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.



Thursday, April 30th

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM Working incognito at his rich dad’s company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL After discovering his estranged daughter’s link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome risks everything to solve the case.



Friday, May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In — NETFLIX FILM On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

I Am Divine

Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Departures

Wednesday, April 29th

National Treasure

Thursday, April 30th

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Friday, May 1st

John Carter

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in April, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

