The PS5 design, price, and release date are still secret, as Sony is yet to reveal these crucial details about the next-gen console.

Reports say Sony might unveil the new console at some point in May, assuming the coronavirus health crisis allows such events to take place.

Meanwhile, designers have come up with their own PlayStation 5 design concepts, using the newly announced DualSense controller as inspiration.

Sony will unveil the PlayStation 5 design at some point in the coming months, a report said a few days ago. That’s one of the few remaining PS5 mysteries left. Sony already revealed the full specs sheet of the next-gen PlayStation as well as the novel design of the DualSense controller, catching up to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X big marketing push. However, the PS5 design, price, and release date haven’t been revealed. And we’re yet to see any actual demos of the hardware. People familiar with Sony’s plans said the company might announce the PS5 in all its splendor next May, but nothing is certain at this point. It’s unclear when the social distancing measures caused by the novel coronavirus health crisis will be lifted. And gatherings of people, such as a PlayStation reveal event, might not be allowed for some time to come. While Sony isn’t ready to show the PS5 console to the world, designers keep making their own. The latest PS5 concept is modeled based on the DualSense controller, the only PS5 hardware Sony showed to date.

Graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli partnered with LetsGoDigital to create the following renders. We’re looking at a rather simple PS5 design that reminds us of the PS4. And honestly, it’s really not that important what the PS5 will look, as long as the hardware does what it’s supposed to, and as long as the PS5 enclosure helps with cooling. The Xbox Series X, with its simple PC-tower-like design, it’s a perfect example of that.

The PS5 console and DualSense controller in these images are both black, featuring subtle blue light accents. The console itself is as big as the PS4 Pro, the report notes, highlighting the expected ports we’re bound to see on the PS5, including USB, HDMI, LAN, power connector, and others. The controller, meanwhile, respects Sony’s new design language for the console but comes in a color that feels more familiar than the white version Sony showed a few days ago.

Ventilation is possible thanks to openings at the top of the consoles and on the sides. Cold air is supposed to enter the PS5 from the top, while warm air is removed on the sides. Ventilation holes are present on the bottom as well, and the console is placed on tiny legs to help with heat dissipation.

Heat management is critical for any powerful gaming rig, whether it’s a desktop, laptop, or the next-gen consoles. A report a few days ago said Sony might have experienced a few issues with heat dissipation on its PS5 prototypes, which may have required a redesign. We may never know whether that report was based on accurate information. But it’ll be interesting to see whether Sony is ready to reveal the actual PS5 design next month. Until then, you can check out more images from Spinelli’s concept at this link.

Image Source: PlayStation