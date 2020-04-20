An analyst believes that several major gaming announcements will come around E3 2020, even though the trade event has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Sony is rumored to hold its main PS5 reveal event in May, where it could unveil the PlayStation 5 design.

Microsoft supposedly also has plans for new Xbox Series X announcements in the coming months.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

The PlayStation 5 is supposed to be released this fall and there are no plans to delay the console, according to a report from a few days ago. But if Microsoft pushes back its Xbox Series X release in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony might pull a similar move. The PS5 could have a higher price tag than expected, and it might be available in limited supply initially. Whatever will happen with the PS5 launch, it’s clear that the COVID-19 crisis destroyed Sony’s marketing plans for the new console. The PS5 was one of the most hotly anticipated unannounced products in February, but the coronavirus outbreak may have prompted Sony to cancel its press event. Sony pulled out of various trade shows because of the growing health concerns, after already having announced earlier this year that it wouldn’t be present at E3 2019. Sony confirmed the move well before the world started worrying about the new virus, as the Japanese giant never planned to attend the show.

Microsoft has been the big winner of this phase of the battle between the two consoles. The company unveiled the design of the Xbox Series X in mid-December at a gaming event and then announced the full specs of the console between February and March, developing quite a lead on Sony. We did see Sony unveil the PS5 specs as well a few weeks ago in one of the most boring events ever to have been streamed on YouTube. And then, the company unveiled the new DualSense controller for the new console. The PS5 design is still missing in action, but it looks like it could be revealed as soon as next month.

There’s no question that devices like PS5 and Xbox Series X deserve proper press events, complete with demos and hands-on experiences. But the ongoing health crisis might prevent such public gatherings to take place. E3, which was supposed to take place in June, won’t happen either.

Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad took to Twitter on Sunday to say that some gaming announcements have been moved to deal with the cancelation of E3. “With E3 canceled, a lot of the planned reveals/announcements have been moved out of that single week,” the analyst said. “Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc,” he added.

This is the one time I will actually add a caveat, for the last sentence in this case, as we are living through an unprecedented situation and this is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans right at the last minute. But we'll see. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

Ahmad also said that the “first proper next-gen console/games showcase is much earlier, too,” without revealing any dates. The huge caveat is COVID-19, of course. There’s no telling what will happen in the coming months and no amount of modeling can predict what will happen once social distancing measures are lifted.

Separately, Video Game Chronicles claims to have learned from one person familiar with Sony’s plans that the company intends to hold its big PS5 reveal in May. That’s the kind of announcement that would bring us the final design of the PS5. Sony has only unveiled the DualSense design because the controller would have been leaked, a report said a few days ago. The PS5 design is apparently a much better-kept secret.

Microsoft is apparently planning more reveals for May, VGC says, in addition to whatever E3 events it may have had in the works. Then again, COVID-19 restrictions might prevent any of these rumored announcements from taking place in a public format.

Image Source: PlayStation