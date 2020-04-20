4/20/2020 is here, but the coronavirus lockdown is putting a damper on gatherings and celebrations.

Marijuana fans have taken to the internet to voice their displeasure, and the memes are flowing.

Avoiding public places and nixing smoke sessions with friends isn’t fun, but it’s the best thing to do when a respiratory disease is sweeping the globe.

It’s officially 4/20/2020. For a lot of people, it’s just another day, but if you enjoy marijuana — be it for medical or recreational purposes — it’s a pretty special holiday. Unfortunately, we’re also in the middle of a global health crisis, and the novel coronavirus pandemic is a serious blow to what would otherwise be the mother of all pothead celebrations.

You don’t have to look far on the internet to find weed fans bemoaning the fact that lockdown has put a damper on their plans to meet up with friends or attend large public gatherings in the name of the glorious plant. The silver lining here is that when you tell a person they can’t leave the house, but give them some weed and a computer, the memes flow.

Twitter, as usual, is a great place to kick back and enjoy some humor from the 4/20 crowd. Now that so many of us are “quarantined,” the holiday has sparked a lot of creativity.

4/20 in the time of quarantine pic.twitter.com/fWVVy9aTeM — chlo exotic (@ballofchlo) April 20, 2020

It’s not the 420 we hoped for, but will be 420 nonetheless, and the cannabis community is taking the festivities online. What digital events are you eyeing this year?#420daily #420memes pic.twitter.com/jdRIKyaC9h — BudsFeed (@budsfeed_) April 18, 2020

Reddit is also a gold mine if you’re looking to add some laughs to your 4/20 isolation. For the subreddit r/trees, this is the most exciting day of the year.

Yeah, it’s a fun day to be on the internet. Still, it would be irresponsible of me if I didn’t mention that the pandemic that has so many of us sheltering in place is a respiratory disease. COVID-19 can have dramatic effects on the lungs, and longtime smokers are considered a high-risk category, with increased odds of a severe or even life-threatening reaction.

I don’t say this to kill your buzz, but it’s worth remembering. If you’re going to light up today (or already have), it’s probably best to do so by yourself, or with those you already live with every day. Organizing a gathering of friends, however small, just isn’t a good idea right now, especially if you’re going to be passing a bowl, bong, or joint around. That’s just asking for trouble.

This whole situation is a bummer, especially since 4/20/2020 was shaping up to be perhaps the biggest celebration of marijuana to date. Many states have legalized the use of pot for either medical or recreational purposes in recent years — which is a good thing on so many different levels — and I’m sure lots of people had gatherings planned well ahead of the pandemic rearing its ugly head. Stay safe out there.

Image Source: Brandon Marshall/Shutterstock