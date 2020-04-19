Netflix has another busy week ahead, with 19 new releases coming to the streaming service, including a thriller about a black market mercenary starring Chris Hemsworth.

The second season of Ricky Gervais’s well-received After Life is arriving this week as well.

If you’re a fan of Silicon Valley or Parks and Recreation, you should check out Middleditch & Schwartz, which is a series of improv shows from two very funny actors you should recognize.

We might not be getting a new Thor movie any time soon, as Disney has had to delay all of its MCU movies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see Chris Hemsworth on the small screen in the meantime. Hemsworth is the star of a Netflix thriller called Extraction, which is out this week, and certainly looks thrilling. Other gems this week include After Life season 2, Middleditch & Schwartz, and Django Unchained.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 19th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

The Vatican Tapes

Tuesday, April 21st

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion.



Wednesday, April 22nd

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century “plague” of criminal punishments.

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.



Thursday, April 23rd

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.



Friday, April 24th

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating.



Saturday, April 25th

The Artist

Django Unchained

Departures

Sunday, April 19th

The Longest Yard

Friday, April 24th

The Ugly Truth

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in April, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

