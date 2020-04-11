Being stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean missing out on nature.

These awesome nature live streams will let you experience the great outdoors from the comfort of your couch.

Being stuck inside is a bummer. Being stuck inside because there’s a global pandemic and coming within six feet of someone else could make things even worse? Well, that’s even more of a bummer. If you’re self-isolating in a rural area or small town it might be easy to get a bit of nature every day, but millions of people cooped up in big cities don’t really have that option.

As someone who works from home anyway, virus or no virus, I’ve found that being stuck inside doesn’t necessarily mean you have to abandon your love of the great outdoors. Let me introduce you to the world of live nature cams.

Many of these live streams are maintained by wildlife and conservation organizations and function as a way to monitor certain species. Others are set up just for fun by nature lovers who want to share their passion with the internet at large. Many of the streams are part of the EXPLORE.org network, which bills itself as the largest live nature cam network around.

There are so, so many of these kinds of live streams that it would be impossible to list them all, but here are a handful of my favorites:

Breakfast with Eagles

I like to start my morning by hanging out with this family of bald eagles. A pair of adults and a trio of chicks provide a nice relaxing atmosphere. You’ll get to see the adults feeding their young and beautiful views from multiple angles high atop the trees.

Spoonbill Swamp

This swampy refuge is a bit more active, with lots of sights and sounds to take in. If you need a pick-me-up and a bit of midday energy, listening to these spoonbills hoot and holler along with the rest of the wildlife at St. Augustine’s Alligator Farm Zoological Park will wake you right up. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the gators patrolling the shores.

Dashing Ducks

The Dashing Ducks live stream is both relaxing and interactive. All manner of ducks hang out here during the day and night, and by donating just 50 Twitch Bits (the equivalent of about 50 cents) you can activate the automatic feeder and send the ducks scurrying for a midday treat. It’s awesome.

Friendly Fish

Yet another incredibly relaxing stream, this mock tropical reef is very much alive with a whole host of fish species. There’s always something to see, and the occasional presentation by divers will teach you about the various species.

Cozy Kittens

On the other end of the spectrum, the kitten rescue cam is pure chill. The live feed of these often-sleepy kittens is probably the coziest place on YouTube, and if you don’t have any pets of your own, it’s an easy way to enjoy some feline hijinks without worrying about cleaning a litter box.

