Disney has delayed the premiere of all its MCU Phase 4 films, and some of its Disney+ TV series may be delayed as well.

While there’s no Avengers movie in Phase 4, Marvel is already rumored to be working on a new “Avengers 5” crossover.

The studio is looking at pitches for Young Avengers, according to a new leak.

Avengers: Endgame was easily the most hotly anticipated film of the last decade and the movie more than delivered. Avengers 4 was a significant hit for Disney, one the company is likely looking to reproduce in the year to come. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is on a hiatus right now thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak prompted Disney to postpone the launch of all its MCU Phase 4 movies, and possibly delay some of the MCU Phase 4 TV series it has planned for Disney+. Social distancing measures make it impossible for people to go see films in theaters, but they also interfere with shooting new content. The longer these delays, the more we’ll have to wait for the next Avengers film. And when it does arrive, it might not be the Avengers 5 movie we expect, according to a new leak.

We’ve explained in the past why there’s no Avengers movie in Phase 4. Marvel has to rebuild the MCU in the aftermath of Endgame. Several heroes are dead or retired, as is the villain that Marvel spent a decade creating. We can’t just have another Endgame without first getting to fall in love with new superheroes as well as new bad guys. Marvel already confirmed that the next Avengers film won’t be as big as Endgame, but that hopefully, we’ll get there again. Endgame made nearly $3 billion at the box office during its theatrical run, so of course Disney will want to replicate that success.

The Avengers won’t be the only new superhero team in town. Marvel is looking at bringing the X-Men to the MCU, and the Fantastic Four are also going to be rebooted and included in the MCU soon. Recent rumors also said Phase 4 will help establish the Thunderbolts. So we might have to wait a while until we get the next Avengers reunion.

Previous rumors also said that Marvel may be looking to form a Young Avengers team inside the MCU, and this is where the newest scoop comes in. Geeks WorldWide senior editor Thomas Polito mentioned the Marvel property on Twitter (via ComicBook).

Sounds like Marvel Studios is gearing up to take pitches from writers for Young Avengers — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) April 2, 2020

“Sounds like Marvel Studios is gearing up to take pitches from writers for Young Avengers,” Polito said a few days ago, without providing any other details.

Some speculated that Marvel has been preparing for the Young Avengers for a while now. Introduced in Endgame, the teen version of Cassie Lang is one potential member of the team. The Hawkeye series is also supposed to bring Kate Bishop to the MCU. Speed and Wiccan, the twin kids of Scarlet Witch and Vision, will be introduced in WandaVision.

It’s unclear when the Young Avengers film will drop, and whether we’ll have a separate Avengers 5 in the future. There are so many crossovers possible at this point that Marvel could go for a variety of team-ups and storylines. And Young Avengers may just be the fifth installment in the Avengers franchise. After all, Marvel did tease that Avengers 5 will be more like the first film in the series, The Avengers, that started it all.

The coronavirus pandemic gave Marvel even more time to figure out these details. Production for Phase 4 titles may be temporarily halted, but Marvel execs can still work from home on the future of the MCU. Given the Phase 4 delays, it’s unclear when Marvel will announce plans for Phase 5, and whether any Avengers adventures will be included in the set of films that will launch in 2022 and 2023.

