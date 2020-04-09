Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 4a budget phone in the coming weeks, and a new report reveals the handset’s rumored specs.

The $399 Pixel 4a will come in a single size and feature mid-range hardware, like its predecessor.

It’s unclear when Google will launch the new phone, given that the I/O 2020 developer conference has been canceled over coronavirus fears.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

It’s no secret that Google will launch an affordable Pixel phone in the coming weeks. We’ve already seen plenty of Pixel 4a leaks detailing its design, specifications, and price tag. The phone should have been unveiled at Google’s yearly developer conference, but there won’t be an I/O event this year, not even online.

Still, Google is expected to launch the cheap new Pixel 4a at some point in the coming months. But by the time the actual announcement comes, there won’t be any secrets left, as has been the case with virtually every Pixel phone of the past few years. And now, a brand new leak has spoiled all of the Pixel 4a’s specs.

The Pixel 4a will come in a single size, 9to5Google learned. There’s not going to be a Pixel 4a XL.

The phone will feature a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display at 2340 x 1080 resolution. We already know the phone will have a better design than the Pixel 4, as the Pixel 4a will feature a bigger screen-to-body ratio than the more expensive models. But you won’t be getting 3D face recognition or Motion Sense support on the Pixel 4a.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 730 processor, Titan M security chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 3,080 mAh battery. The Pixel 4a will have a plastic back instead of glass, which should allow wireless charging, but the phone won’t support it. Wired charging clocks at 18W, according to the report.

The main camera features a single 12.2-megapixel camera with autofocus, as well as optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization. The hole-punch selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel lens, similar to last year’s model. Video recording specs will match the Pixel 4, including 1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, and 120 FPS; 720p @ 240 FPS; 4K @ 30 FPS for the rear camera; and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the selfie camera.

As for the software, the Pixel 4a will include some of the Pixel 4’s best tricks, including the new Google Assistant, Now Playing, and support for three years of Android updates. The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a will come in at least two color options as well: Just Black and Barely Blue.

At $399, the Pixel 4a will definitely be a great deal for buyers looking for a budget phone right now. However, the Pixel 4a will have an incredible competitor this year in the iPhone 9 (iPhone SE), which is supposed to launch soon. Apple’s phone will cost $399 as well, but it’s going to feature the same flagship processor as the iPhone 11 series. The affordable iPhone is expected to launch next week. The Pixel 4a should have been unveiled in mid-May, but Google could always launch it sooner than that now that I/O 2020 is canceled.