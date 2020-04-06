A series of iPhone 12 leaks suggests Apple will have four new iPhone 12 models in stores this year.

All four handsets are expected to feature smaller notches, 5G support, and A14-series chips.

The iPhone 12 Pro models will have bigger screens than before and upgraded rear-facing camera systems, which will include a LiDAR system and three camera lenses.

The iPhone 12 will either launch on time this year, or will miss the expected September release window by several months, depending on who you ask. The uncertainty comes from the current coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped the world in its tracks. Suppliers in China may finally be ready to mass-produce parts for the iPhone 12 and assemble the phones, but Apple engineers can’t travel to the region to finalize the design.

That’s what some reports have said over the past few days. But a series of new leaks indicate that the iPhone 12 design may be finalized soon anyway.

YouTube Jon Prosser continues his Apple leaks with a brand new revelation. According to his sources, prototyping for the iPhone 12 devices is “just about finalized,” and the first CAD leaks might show up online soon.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized! Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯 Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀 Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

The leaker also posted the following illustration to showcase what the iPhone 12 series will offer, saying that it falls in line with what noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted a few months ago:

The image above indicates the iPhone 12 will feature an aluminum frame and come in two sizes: 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch. Both devices will feature two rear cameras, 5G connectivity, and Apple’s new A14 chip.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, respectively. They’ll have stainless steel frames, and they’ll also get 5G support and the A14 chip. The Pro phones will feature triple-lens rear cameras, as well as a LiDAR camera system that will probably be similar to the one Apple built into the early 2020 iPad Pro models. Finally, all four handsets are expected to feature a smaller notch at the top.

The iPhone 12 specs in the image above almost perfectly match Kuo’s prediction from a few months ago:

As for that 4.7-inch LCD iPhone in the image above from Kuo, that’s likely the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2020, or whatever Apple calls it) that is expected to launch this week.

Partially confirming Prosser’s latest iPhone 12 leak is a new illustration that 9to5Mac shared:

The image above apparently comes from iOS 14 code, showing what we would expect to happen to the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera system if you added a LiDAR lens to it. As with other leaks, you should take everything with a grain of salt, as nothing is confirmed, and things could still change for an increasingly large number of reasons.

