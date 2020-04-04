Cards Against Humanity released a new Family Edition of its popular card game today.

The game was specifically designed for kids and adults to play together. As such, it lacks the irreverent and offensive cards of the original game.

The game can be downloaded for free from the company’s website.

With the coronavirus leaving the majority of people across the country stuck at home for the foreseeable future, it’s only natural for boredom to sink in. After all, there’s only so much Netflix you can watch, video games you can play, or puzzles to finish. That said, you can never go wrong with playing a little bit of Cards Against Humanity if you’re looking to spice things up.

If you have a family and find that the original Cards Against Humanity is a bit too much, the company today announced a brand new Family Edition of its popular and arguably iconic game. According to the company, the Family Edition of Cards Against Humanity was initially scheduled to come out this fall. But seeing that we’re all living under quarantine, the company figured that releasing it now would give families something fun and new to do.

If you have kids at home, Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, in its current incarnation, is available for free via the company’s website.

Once you click the download link, you’re prompted with a message that says “I agree to stay at home unless absolutely necessary for the duration of the Coronavirus pandemic.” As a quick point of interest, if you hit “No Thanks,” you’re redirected to the main “Coronavirus disease Pandemic” page on the World Health Organization website.

If you hit “I agree,” you’re then prompted with a second user agreement that says, “Even if our dumb butthole president tells us to do something stupid, I will listen to medical experts instead.” And once you agree to that, you simply enter in your email address — if you so choose — and you can download either a small card PDF with 20 cards per page or a larger version with 9 cards per page.

All you have to do next is select one and start printing. Once done, you’ll have to manually cut individual cards from the page, but hey, you’ve probably got nothing but time on your hands these days.

As to what you might expect from the Family Edition of the popular game, well, don’t expect to see anything awkward or offensive. Rather, this is something of a wholesome edition of the notoriously irreverent game. Interestingly, the company makes a point of noting that it’s been in development for over a year and was put together with the help of child development experts and psychologists.

So while the regular version of the game has cards that are too filthy for us to repeat here, the family version has cards with titles like: “Foolish child! Did you think you could escape from ______?” and “We’re off to see the wizard, the wonderful wizard of ______?”

So yeah, the game is certainly not for everyone. But if you happen to have young children at home and are looking for a nice activity everyone can play together, the Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is probably worth checking out.

Image Source: Cards Against Humanity