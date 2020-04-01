Netflix is adding dozens of shows and movies to its streaming service in April, but these are the ten we think you should add to your queue this month.

All six seasons of Community are coming to Netflix after being stuck on Hulu for years.

Returning Netflix originals include Money Heist, Hi Score Girl, and After Life.

When I wrote the March 2020 edition of this feature, I had no idea that just days later, we would all be stuck inside for weeks or even months on end, desperate for something to do as we all ride out the novel coronavirus pandemic. The good news is that streaming services like Netflix have been keeping us occupied in the meantime, as we’ve all been catching up on our favorite shows and freaking out about Tiger King.

Sadly, there’s no second season of Tiger King to entertain us this month, but there are several notable additions to the Netflix library this month. For example, all six seasons of the beloved NBC sitcom Community are coming to the streaming service on Wednesday, April 1st. For years, Hulu was the only place to legally watch Community, but now Netflix subscribers can join in on the fun as well. Even the Yahoo! Screen season is included.

As for Netflix originals, April is actually relatively thin, but we are getting new seasons of Money Heist (which is one of the most popular foreign-language shows on the service), After Life (which is the first show Ricky Gervais has created and starred in since Derek), and Hi Score Girl (a series that has made me tear up more than once). I’m also incredibly excited to see Middleditch & Schwartz, which is a selection of improv shows from Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) that they filmed while touring the country.

Finally, there are some stellar licensed movies coming to Netflix in April. I’m not sure that I’ve watched The Social Network since I saw it in theaters almost ten years ago, but I might have to add that to my queue this month. We’re also getting all three Matrix movies back on the service, in case you want to catch up before the fourth movie comes out… eventually. And there’s really never a bad time to rewatch Django Unchained:

Community: Season 1-6 | April 1st

Taxi Driver | April 1st

The Matrix | April 1st

The Social Network | April 1st

Money Heist: Part 4 | April 3rd

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 | April 9th

Hail, Caesar! | April 16th

Middleditch & Schwartz | April 21st

After Life: Season 2 | April 24th

Django Unchained | April 25th

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.

