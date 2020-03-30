Sony didn’t disclose the PS5 price during its PlayStation 5 hardware announcement a few days ago.

Retailers from Denmark and Canada have PlayStation 5 preorder pages up, complete with prices and release dates.

Prices so far run from $500 to $1,000, but nothing is official at this point.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Sony unveiled the official PlayStation 5 specs during a pre-recorded event that was streamed online a few weeks ago, but that’s all we learned from the keynote. The presentation was aimed at developers rather than future buyers, focusing on the console’s hardware in great, albeit boring detail. Sony didn’t even show the new console during the event, and it didn’t touch on the PS5’s price or released date. Some speculate that the novel coronavirus pandemic will force Sony to either delay the PS5 release or deal with stock shortages ahead of the holidays. However, the company still expects to launch the PS5 this holiday season. Despite the fact that almost nothing is official from Sony at this point, retailers have already listed PS5 preorder pages, revealing purported prices in the process.

The first listing comes from Denmark, via NotebookCheck. Local retailer Foetex lists the 1TB black PS5 for preorder at an expected retail price of 6,989 Kr, which translates to $1,043/€935/£838. Also interesting is the purported release date: December 1st, 2020. This is probably a placeholder listing, and the storage gives it away. There will not be a 1TB PS5. Sony’s custom SSD comes in just one size, and that’s 825GB. Sony explained that it had to compromise between size, speed, performance, and price, and that’s why it ended up with the unusual SSD option for the PlayStation 5 console.

The price is the most upsetting thing about the listing. Some argued that the PS5 should cost more than $499, but $1,000 is far from what gamers would call a great deal.

The same Notebookcheck found a PS5 preorder listing in Canada that features a more palatable price tag. Play N Trade’s preorder page says you can preorder up to two PS5 consoles per household over on its Facebook page, and the store is taking preorders at CAD $559.99. That’s not to suggest that the retailer knows the final price point for the PS5, but CAD $559.99 sounds a lot better than the Danish offer.

As a point of reference, the PS4 launched for CAD $449.99 in late 2013, with the US price set at $399. That CAD $559.99 price implies the PS5 would sell for $499 in the US. But again, it’s highly unlikely that Play N Trade or Foetex know the actual price of the console. After all, these aren’t the first retailers that have listed preorder or registration pages on their websites. We saw similar listings in recent months, with Best Buy hosting its own registration page for the PS5.

It’s unclear when Sony will reveal the actual cost of the console, given the worldwide health crisis. Sony isn’t likely to host any press events for the console in the coming months, in light of the various lockdown and quarantine orders around the world.

Image Source: Jomic/Shutterstock