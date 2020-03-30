The 5G iPhone 12 is still set to launch this fall as Hon Hai (aka Foxconn) is said to have resolved the labor issues that arose when the coronavirus pandemic shut down China.

iPhone 12 mass production will begin this summer, which is why its release date won’t be delayed.

Although the iPhone 12 may launch on time, other future Apple products could still be delayed.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

As secretive as Apple is about new products, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen a deluge of reports in recent days about whether or not the 2020 flagship iPhone will be delayed. It’s highly unlikely that Apple would even hint at an issue with its supply chain in the months leading up to the reveal of its phone, which means that until reports of mass production begin to arise, we are going to be inundated with stories about the iPhone 12’s release date.

That’s a reality we’re prepared to face, but on Monday, a report from Bloomberg regarding Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s disappointing quarterly profits noted that the 5G iPhone is still on schedule to launch this fall. We have no doubt that a new report will arise within the next 24 hours refuting this claim, but amidst all of the rumors and anonymously sourced reports, Bloomberg carries a great deal of weight when it comes to reporting on Apple.

Despite the lackluster performance, Hon Hai (better known as Foxconn) – Apple’s largest iPhone assembler – is said to have resolved labor issues arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic and is “back at normal seasonal capacity.” In fact, manufacturing in China in general is getting back up to speed, and sources say that with mass production not expected to begin until the summer, the iPhone 12 should be ready to ship this fall.

While the iPhone 12 may be safe, that doesn’t mean that Apple and other major players in the electronics industry will be spared from the effects of the coronavirus. As Bloomberg notes, “the U.S. company and its partners spend months or even years sourcing components around the world and any disruptions to that complex network could delay future devices.” We might not see the fallout of those disruptions this fall, but Apple (and countless other companies) may have to adjust their release schedules in the coming months and years as a result.

Meanwhile, following an iOS 14 beta leak that let slip the existence of an iPhone 9 Plus, news regarding the sequel to the iPhone SE has all but dried up. The more affordable iPhone was expected to be unveiled at Apple’s spring event, but the event never happened, and Apple instead opted to drop a pair of press releases to unveil its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. The last we heard, iPhone 9 mass production has begun, which means that even in the middle of a pandemic, there might be a new iPhone on store shelves before the end of April.

Image Source: Ray Tang/LNP/Shutterstock