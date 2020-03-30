Best Buy has new deals of the day available on its site each day during the week and on weekends.

On Monday, however, the popular retailer is offering nine more bonus deals on its site for a total of 10 great bargains.

These deals are only available until the end of the day on Monday.

Those deals are all fantastic and there are several there you won’t want to miss, but there’s another big sale you should definitely check out. You know Best Buy’s deal of the day over on its website? Well, Monday’s deal of the day is a sweet sale that slashes $100 off a 10-camera home security system. That’s a great deal, though there isn’t really anything special about it. What’s special about today’s deal of the day is that there are nine more bonus deals to go along with it! You can find them all right here on the Best Buy website, or check them out down below.

Swann – 16-Channel, 10-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 1080p 1TB DVR Surveillance System

Motion-activated design

Automatically records once motion is detected. Monitor your property with 10 cameras

Also includes DVR, mouse, power adapter, power splitter, security stickers, mounting hardware and screws. Set and forget with hard drive storage

Record continuously from 16 channels with a 1TB hard drive. High-resolution technology captures superior footage

Cameras use advanced image sensors to record larger, clearer full-screen video. They produce an image that is 1920 horizontal and 1080 vertical pixels in size. Infrared night vision lets you see in the dark

Keep an eye on things up to 98′ away when there’s little to no light. Viewing angle up to 90°

Expertly captures a wide angle of your property for exceptional security at all times. HDMI and VGA outputs

Connect to a wide range of compatible displays for versatile viewing, including your HDTV, LCD or plasma TV. USB connectivity makes it easy to transfer stored footage.

Swann – 16-Channel, 10-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 1080p 1TB DVR Surveillance System: $379.99 (save $100)

Nixplay – 9.7″ LCD Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame

9.7″ 2K display with 4:3 aspect ratio

The 2K display with high pixel density auto-adjusts to portrait or landscape placement. 2048 x 1536 display resolution

View every detail of your photos in stunning clarity and color. Wi-Fi connectivity

Transfer photos and videos to your Nixplay smart photo frame using your wireless network. No need for memory cards or USB sticks. Premium modern design

Expertly designed to bring out the full beauty of your photos and videos. Nixplay app

Control your photo frame from your smartphone using the Nixplay app, available for iOS and Android. Works with leading photo websites and apps

You can instantly synchronize photos from Google Photos, Instagram, Dropbox, Facebook, Alexa, and Flickr onto your photo frame. Amazon Alexa compatible

Just ask your Amazon Alexa device to display your favorite photos and playlists on your frame. Integrated Hu-Motion sensor

Detects movement, turning the Nixplay smart photo frame on and off automatically. Freestanding or wall-mountable

Hang it in your living room, or display it on your office desk – the choice is yours. Wall mounting screws and guide included.

Nixplay – 9.7″ LCD Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame (Black): $223.99 (save $56)

Nixplay – 9.7″ LCD Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame (Silver): $263.99 (save $66)

Arozzi – Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair

Weight capacity tested up to 330.7 lbs.

Reliable and comfortable seating choice that fits your needs. Polyurethane leather seat and back

Offer a touch of style. Foam padded back

For extra support. Adjustable armrests

Let you customize the height to minimize shoulder strain. Easily adjustable seat height

To customize the height with a single touch. Swivel and tilt mechanism

Lets you control and customize the chair’s movement. Lumbar form

Provides critical back support. Gas lift

Allows quick and easy height adjustments from 18.1″ to 20.9″. 5-pointed star base

Makes it easy to move around.

Arozzi – Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair: $229.99 (save $150)

Philips – Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush and Oral Irrigator Set

Multiple Brushing Modes

Choose between five modes to customize your brushing: Gum care, Sensitive, Clean, White, or Deep clean. Rechargeable lithium ion battery

Ensures long-lasting use. Interval timer

Helps you maintain healthy brushing habits. Premium travel case

Protects your device in long journeys.

Philips – Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush and Oral Irrigator Set: $174.99 (save $75)

AROMA – 20-Cup Rice Cooker and Steamer

3.7-quart capacity

Holds enough food for a family dinner or a side dish. Keep dishes warm until you’re ready to serve

Automatic keep-warm function maintains a low temperature without overcooking. Make dinner on your schedule

15-hour delay timer lets you start cooking at a later time, even when you’re not home. Stainless-steel finish

Offers a sleek look. BPA-free material

Ensures a safe design. Removable cooking pot

Provides easy food release and enables simple cleanup.

AROMA – 20-Cup Rice Cooker and Steamer: $39.99 (save $10)

Wahl – Trimmer with 9 Guide Combs

9 Guide Combs

Ensure even cutting at different lengths. Vacuum trimmer

Powerful suction cleans up hair as you go. Up to 90 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge

Lithium ion battery also fully charges in 90 minutes.

Wahl – Trimmer with 9 Guide Combs: $29.99 (save $30)

Insignia™ – Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices

For wide-ranging use. Rechargeable lithium battery

Provides up to 6 hours of playback time on a full charge. Speakerphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible cell phone. Splash-proof design

Helps prevent damage caused by water infiltration.

Insignia™ – Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $7.99 (save $12)

PNY – Attaché 4 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive (5-Pack)

Five 16GB flash drives

Offer ample space for photos, videos and more. High-speed USB 2.0 interface

For a fast connection. Backward compatible with USB 1.1. High performance and fast sustained data transfer rates

Up to 480 Mbps (using USB 2.0) for quick and efficient file backup. Hot swappable

Allows easy connection without having to reboot.

PNY – Attaché 4 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive (5-Pack): $17.99 (save $12)

Dynex™ – Indoor Tabletop HDTV Antenna

Compatible with most HDTVs

For simple operation with your existing television. Receives VHF and UHF signals

To deliver HD channels without the need for a cable package. Up to 25-miles reception range

Ensures a clean, clear signal. Adjustable dipoles

Allow for the fine-tuning of your signal for the best performance. 6′ antenna cable

Permits flexible placement. Ultra-thin construction

The ultra-thin size makes the antenna easy to place in your home. Black/white two-sided design

You can pick to use the white or black side to blend into your décor. Wall-mountable construction

For convenient placement.

Dynex™ – Indoor Tabletop HDTV Antenna: $6.99 (save $3)

Jaybird – RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

One-Touch voice control

Compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for easy, on-the-move music and call management. No wires, no worries

Simple, streamlined and free of restrictions. Bluetooth 4.1 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Twelve hours of playtime with charging case

Internal rechargeable battery offers 4 hours of play time per charge with an additional 8 hours of charge in the case. Sweat and waterproof (IPX7) design

Double hydrophobic nano-coating provides sweat- and waterproof performance. Sport fit

Interchangeable silicone tips & fins provide a comfortable, secure fit in any ear size. Fast-charge battery

Five minutes of charging provides 1 hour of play time. Music & Calls

Manage calls, control and listen to music without interrupting your run or activity. Premium sound with Custom EQ

High sound quality that’s compatible with the Jaybird App to customize sound EQ and save personal settings to the buds.

Jaybird – RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $49.99 (save $130)

Image Source: Sandeep.Mishra/Shutterstock