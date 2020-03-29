Netflix has another enormous week lined up with 47 new releases coming to the streaming service, including the fourth season of Money Heist.

There are also a ton of classic movies hitting Netflix this week, including The Matrix (as well as its disappointing sequels), Lethal Weapon, Taxi Driver, and The Social Network.

You’re going to have to wait until Wednesday this week for new content on Netflix, but the good news is that there will be a ton of content to look forward to when it does finally arrive. A whopping 47 movies and shows are coming to the streaming service this week, including a few massive blockbusters like The Matrix, The Hangover, and The Social Network. It’s almost like Netflix knew we’d be stuck inside for the foreseeable future.

Other highlights include all six seasons of Community, all four Lethal Weapon films, and the fourth season of Money Heist, which might very well be our own Yoni Heisler’s favorite Netflix original of all time.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 29th, 2020:

Arrivals

Wednesday, April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Thursday, April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Friday, April 3rd

Saturday, April 4th

Angel Has Fallen

Departures

Monday, March 30th

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

Saturday, April 4th

American Odyssey: Season 1

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in April, as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

