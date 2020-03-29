- Netflix has another enormous week lined up with 47 new releases coming to the streaming service, including the fourth season of Money Heist.
- There are also a ton of classic movies hitting Netflix this week, including The Matrix (as well as its disappointing sequels), Lethal Weapon, Taxi Driver, and The Social Network.
You’re going to have to wait until Wednesday this week for new content on Netflix, but the good news is that there will be a ton of content to look forward to when it does finally arrive. A whopping 47 movies and shows are coming to the streaming service this week, including a few massive blockbusters like The Matrix, The Hangover, and The Social Network. It’s almost like Netflix knew we’d be stuck inside for the foreseeable future.
Other highlights include all six seasons of Community, all four Lethal Weapon films, and the fourth season of Money Heist, which might very well be our own Yoni Heisler’s favorite Netflix original of all time.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 29th, 2020:
Arrivals
Wednesday, April 1st
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Thursday, April 2nd
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Friday, April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
- La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Saturday, April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
Departures
Monday, March 30th
- Batman Begins
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Death at a Funeral
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
- Hairspray
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- New York Minute
- P.S. I Love You
- Paranormal Activity
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Wild Wild West
Saturday, April 4th
- American Odyssey: Season 1
We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.