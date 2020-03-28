As a small token of appreciation to the nation’s frontline healthcare workers who are carrying so much of the burden of getting the nation through the current COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, the Krispy Kreme doughnut chain is starting a new initiative on Monday, March 30.

Every Monday between now and National Nurses Week, which is celebrated May 6-12, Krispy Kreme has a special treat planned for healthcare workers.

Starting on March 30 and running through early May, the donut chain wants frontline healthcare workers like nurses to stop by for an order of free donuts. A dozen of the chain’s Original Glazed Doughnuts, to be exact, which Krispy Kreme says it will be giving away “to share joy among the millions in the medical community, and to show our gratitude for all they are doing.”

“Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important,” the chain said, in an announcement about the free gift to the nation’s healthcare workers. “Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural. But even now … there can be joy. It can bring and keep us ‘together’ in this challenging, disruptive time. At Krispy Kreme, we love bringing smiles to others, especially those who need them the most.”

If you’re among the nurses and other healthcare staff who are the heroes of this current coronavirus crisis, all you have to do to pick these up is go to a nearby Krispy Kreme drive-thru, identify yourself, and show the worker your employer badge. That’s it, and then you’ll be on your way with a dozen free donuts to take in to work and share with your colleagues.

Do note, however, that many Krispy Kreme locations have adjusted their hours of operation at shops in some communities to comply with state and/or local guidelines. However, most Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus, as of right now, still remain open for pick-up orders.

Krispy Kreme is also stressing that doughnuts are available for delivery within 10 miles of participating shops through the chain’s website and app, and you can visit KrispyKreme.com for details regarding its operation as well as other updates regarding the chain’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Like everyone in these times, we’re anxious. We’re concerned. We’re also all in this together,” the chain continues in its announcement about the gift to healthcare workers. “Thank you, healthcare workers and everyone supporting them, including our Krispy Kremers, who make a personal commitment every day to share joy.”

