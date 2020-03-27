Google sister-company Verily is conducting a limited coronavirus testing project in the Bay area.

Verily released a new video to help illustrate the simplicity of the entire drive-through coronavirus testing process.

People who qualify for the test will be directed to a location where they’ll follow a three-step procedure to have their samples collected. The results will arrive a few days later via email or a phone call.

It already feels like it happened months ago, but President Trump only declared the coronavirus national emergency two weeks ago. During that press conference, he mentioned a Google COVID-19 project that seemed incredible. Google was supposedly working on a website that would be available nationwide and would include details about coronavirus testing. The reveal startled Google, which was then forced to admit it wasn’t working on anything of the sort. Instead, it was its sister company Verily that was indeed developing a limited COVID-19 screening project for the Bay Area. In the days that followed, Google announced it would develop a COVID-19 site to provide quick access to information about the novel coronavirus. But the site wasn’t exactly the sophisticated resource that Trump promised, and lacked information about testing. At the same time, Verily kicked off online registrations for COVID-19 testing and the available spots were quickly filled up. Since then, Verily launched a video that explains how its drive-through coronavirus testing works and said it’s working on expanding the program.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is extremely simple if you live in either the Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. All you have to do is register on the website and wait for an appointment. You’ll receive all the information you need via email, including the location where the test will be conducted.

The drive-through coronavirus testing facilities that Verily set up will have three distinct stations. The first one will get you verified. You’ll have to show your ID and reference number, and you’ll show them to Verily personnel through the closed window of your vehicle to reduce the risk of infection for both the occupants of the car and Verily staff.

The second station will then match your ID to a testing kit and you’ll be led to the actual testing station, the final one. That’s where you’ll be prompted to open the window for a technician to perform a nasal swab.

The results aren’t instant, however. The swab is sent to a lab and the results can take two to four days, although it may take even longer depending on the workload. If the result comes negative, you’ll be notified via email. If it’s positive, a healthcare professional will call you to discuss the matter.

The whole thing is as hassle-free as possible, and this type of procedure could speed up testing and COVID-19 screening significantly. However, Verily’s Project Baseline is only a pilot and the company can’t expand it to more locations with ease. Verily is working with the state of California on the COVID-19 testing program. However, Verily offers the perfect recipe for getting more people tested, and authorities could set up similar testing facilities in other states and countries.

You can visit ProjectBaseline.com/covid19 to see if the project is available anywhere else in the Bay area.