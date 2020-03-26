Allergy season is a time to stay indoors. Often times, that doesn’t even work, as pollen seems to find its way into every nook and cranny of your home. Sneezing, coughing, and dry, red eyes are just a sign that it’s high time for allergies. The last place you want to deal with your allergies is while you’re laying down, getting ready to go to sleep. That’s why you need to take any measures you can to get some restful sleep. A pillow protector keeps allergens away from your pillow and allows you to enjoy some peace during a hectic time. Allowing people to use pillows all shapes and sizes safely, a pillow protector also keeps bed bugs and other pests out of your bedding. Prolong your pillows’ lives and get ready for a sound night of sleep with the help of any of the pillow protectors we’ve highlighted below.

Best King Size Protector

Having a king size bed provides you with the ability to stretch out more, but it also means you need to have king size pillows. In order to protect the king size pillow, you should consider the National Allergy 100% Cotton Bed Bug, Dust Mite & Allergy Control Pillow Protector from Allersoft. You can get this in a single unit, or in packs of two, three, or four. This offers fully zipped protection, as there are plenty of pillow protectors that only partial cover your pillow. The autolocking zipper guarantees that it will stay sealed. The 100% breathable cotton construction is the only true one on the market. The pore size in this protector is three to four microns, ensuring that dust mites or allergens will not get through. This protector is also extremely comfortable to lay on, so you won’t have to suffer for more protection. Each one is quality checked and lab tested to insure the fabric will stop allergens.

Best Travel Size Protector

Bringing a smaller pillow with you on a plane, train, or for the car? Make sure it’s protected with the Toddler or Travel Size protector from SureGuard Mattress Protectors. You can choose between smooth cotton or cotton terry, depending on what your skin prefers. Each purchase comes with two pillow protectors and you can choose between all kinds of sizes. The travel size measures 14″ x 20″ and you can wash and dry it in a machine. It is 100% waterproof, offering you total protection against sweat, drool, or other liquids and stains. The Invisi-Zip technology completely seals off your pillow from bed bugs with its super fine zipper. It is perfect for down feather pillows, as the protector is hypoallergenic. It’s free of vinyl and other toxic chemicals.

Best Body Pillow Protector

There are plenty of people who enjoy sleeping next to a body pillow. Cradling a body pillow can be extremely comforting and comfortably, especially when you cover it with a CIRCLESHOME Body Pillow Protector. This measures 20″ x 55″, meaning it will cover your body pillow and zipper. The zipper glides with ease, so you don’t have to force it up. It is made from 100% cotton for a smooth and comfortable feel. It will keep allergens and air out and won’t trap air inside the cover either. This will also extend the amount of time in between washes that your body pillow will need, as washing a body pillow is nearly impossible.

Best Standard Pillow Protector Pack

Standard size pillows are the most common, which is why you should get a four pack like the Niagara Sleep Solution 4 Pack Waterproof Pillow Protectors Standard. These measures 20″ x 26″ and the microscopic pores in the 100% waterproof, polyurethane membrane provides protection from all kinds of liquids and allergens. The zippers are carefully stitched with an autolocking slider that doesn’t accidentally open. These are machine washable, so you’ll be able to get them clean even after you drool on them. They are backed by a lifetime warranty and the strong fabric will make them last for years.

Best Budget Protector

A great value buy, you’ll be pleased at the quality of the Utopia Bedding Waterproof Zippered Pillow Encasement. This pack of two comes in either queen size or king size and you can choose between white, grey, or navy blue colors. They are made from polyester knitted jersey fabric that provides great comfort. There is a PVC TPU coating on all sides that make them waterproof. These meet safety and environmental standards and can be both washed and dried in a machine.