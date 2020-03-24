Exercising while quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak is tough, but people are coming up with interesting ways to stay in shape.

One man in France ran an entire 26.2 mile marathon on his balcony.

It took him nearly 7 hours to complete the marathon on his 23-foot balcony.

With the coronavirus forcing millions of people to stay at home, it’s incredibly easy, if not downright tempting, to revert back to unhealthy lifestyle choices. Especially if you live in a cold area, you can’t really be blamed for watching TV all day and eating a variety of unhealthy foods to help pass the time.

Some people, however, have come up with enterprising ways to remain healthy during this unprecedented worldwide lockdown. Over the past few days alone, I’ve seen push-up challenges sweep across Instagram, along with novel strength training exercises you can do from the comfort of your own living room.

The most impressive story I’ve seen, though, comes to us from France. There, a man named Elisha Nochomovitz had the self-discipline to run a full marathon on a balcony that measures in at 23 feet. Somehow, someway, Nochomovitz took it upon himself to run a full 26.2 miles by essentially running in a small circle for hours upon hours on end.

To be fair, Nochomovitz was planning to run the Zurich Barcelona Marathon this month before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. In other words, Nochomovitz was already in tip-top running shape.

So how long did it take him? According to an interview he did with France Bleu, it took him 6 hours and 48 minutes. He notes that it’s a lot longer than his practice times, which makes sense given that you can’t really build up meaningful speed when you’re forced to turn around every 23 feet. Still, it’s quite an achievement and videos of Nochomovitz running eventually started to go viral online. As a point of interest, it’s estimated that Nochomovitz did a whopping 6000 full laps before completing the 26.2 miles.

I enjoy going for decent runs myself, but the mental energy, focus, and dedication it takes to do something like this is beyond my comprehension. It’s hard enough training for a regular marathon, but this is undeniably some next-level stuff.

As to how Nochomovitz is handling his newfound fame, he said in a post on Instagram that he’s answered the phone more in the past four days than in the last 15 years combined.

Image Source: nelic