The novel coronavirus outbreak that’s kept much of the US hunkered down at home to avoid catching (and triggering community spread of) the virus means many people are relying on food delivery services like UberEats and DoorDash and lot more than usual these days.

In this post, we recommend a few credit card offers for anyone who wants to maximize their rewards and get the best bang for their buck as they utilize these food delivery services more frequently.

One of the biggest adjustments that the novel coronavirus is causing to the average person’s daily life has to do with the quarantines and stay-at-home orders that an increasing number of cities around the US are now subject to — orders that are having a massive impact especially on local restaurant communities. The closure of non-essential businesses in tandem with these orders means that bars and restaurants have been forced to shutter, leaving them with only the option to offer takeout and delivery services until the pandemic is resolved. Meanwhile, many of the major food delivery services — including Seamless, DoorDash, and Caviar — have come out with new policies that offer low-risk (and no-contact) delivery options to protect both customers and workers. DoorDash, for example, sent users an email detailing new ways to request a delivery where customers can add a drop-off location and coordinate with their “Dasher” to eliminate person-to-person interactions.

For those of you looking to save money or earn rewards for future travel once we can all get back to flying again, rewards credit cards are now offering more bonus earning opportunities than ever before. And among the new bonus categories are food delivery services, with these categories typically earning cardmembers points or miles for dining, making them great choices for foodies when restaurants reopen for sit-down dining.

If ordering in is something you’re spending a lot of money on right now, here are some excellent cards that should help you maximize your deliveries with discounts, bonus earning, or both.

Food delivery benefits: Cardholders who register their Chase Sapphire Reserve with DoorDash and use it to pay for orders are eligible to receive up to $120 in statement credits on deliveries — $60 in 2020, and $60 in 2021. Cardholders can also register for free DashPass membership for up to two years, which normally costs $9.99.month and includes lower service fees, plus free delivery, on orders of $12 or more. The card also earns 3x points per dollar on dining, which includes not just restaurants but also food delivery orders from services including DoorDash, GrubHub and Seamless.

Annual fee: $550

Sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after making $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Other perks: The Chase Sapphire Reserve’s benefits include $300 in annual statement credits toward travel purchases, Priority Pass lounge access and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application-fee refund every four years. In addition to dining, it also earns 3x Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on a broad range of travel purchases.

Food delivery benefits: Cardholders are eligible for up to $10 in statement credits each month when they pay with the Amex Gold Card at participating dining partners, including Grubhub, Seamless, and The Cheesecake Factory. The card also earns 4x points per dollar at restaurants worldwide, which includes some food delivery service orders.

Annual fee: $250

Welcome offer: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 on your new card in your first three months of card membership.

Other perks: This card earns 4x Membership Rewards points per dollar at restaurants worldwide, as well as on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year at US supermarkets. Members also earn 3x points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or on .

