iOS 14 will be the star of the show at WWDC 2020 this summer, regardless of how Apple chooses to host the event in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

iOS 14 features, however, are leaking regularly, thanks to an early build of the OS update.

A new finding reveals that iPhone users will be able to use the Find My app to track the locations of loved ones better than ever thanks to smarter triggers.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

WWDC 2020 is set to take place online in June due to the coronavirus pandemic — that is, if Apple doesn’t cancel the event entirely, as Google was forced to do a few days ago with I/O. But WWDC is a lot more important for Apple than I/O is for Google. WWDC is where Apple announces updates for its various operating systems, with iOS being the star of the show. At every WWDC, Apple showcases all of the new iOS features that it can reveal without spoiling the upcoming iPhone, and then releases the first iOS beta.

On the other hand, Apple could very well announce everything online this year without an actual keynote to further reduce any in-person activities that might increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Whatever the case, the iOS 14 beta will likely drop on time this summer. While we wait, we have another exciting iOS 14 leak which reveals a brand new location feature that will help you keep track of your children more effectively than before.

9to5Mac, which has discovered several other iOS 14 features over the past few weeks, is back with an iOS 14 leak concerning the Find My application that lets you locate people or missing objects with GPS.

iOS 14 will bring new features to the app, including support for augmented reality (AR) as well as new location triggers. The latter is an exciting addition to the app, as it’ll let you customize the app to receive alerts when someone arrives at a location like school or work, and let you know when someone doesn’t arrive at that location on time. The app will also notify you when a contact leaves a place before a set time.

Like I said before, the features are handy for keeping tabs on your kids and making sure they’re where they supposed to be. It’s not spying on your kids, but it’s more like being informed of their whereabouts, especially when it comes to school and other activities. For example, you’ll be able to set alerts that get triggered in instances where your kid has to leave early from a particular location.

The functionality could be useful in other instances when tracking the location of loved ones might be mandatory. You could use Find My to keep tabs on parents or other people who suffer from early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia and make sure they’re not lost during daily activities. And the feature can be helpful for keeping track of colleagues ahead of meetings or friends who are always late to certain events.

The AR mode, meanwhile, will help users locate things or people using AR on supported devices, for even more precise location data. The feature would also work with the AirTag trackers that Apple is expected to launch soon.

Image Source: Ray Tang/LNP/Shutterstock