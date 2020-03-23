T-Mobile on Monday announced the launch of two of its most affordable plans yet, both of which cost $15/month, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis to help consumers stay connected.

The plans offer unlimited talk and text, as well as 2GB of data. The wireless carrier is one of many companies across Corporate America increasingly stepping up to try and blunt the coronavirus impact for consumers.

T-Mobile has also teamed up with YouTube to offer two months of free YouTube Premium, another benefit meant to give customers something to enjoy that will help encourage them to stay home.

Additionally, Metro is offering offer a free 8” tablet with a $15/month unlimited tablet data plan for new or current customers with a voice line. MetroSmart Hotspot devices will also be half off and the $35/month hotspot data plan will include 20GB — double the normal monthly data — for the next 60 days.

Meanwhile, these plans that are meant to help bring affordable accessibility to Americans affected by the deadly virus aren’t the only initiatives the Un-Carrier is taking along these lines. T-Mobile has also teamed up with YouTube to give wireless customers a free two-month subscription to YouTube Premium starting March 24, to give consumers one more thing to do to encourage them to stay inside.

“Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “We knew we couldn’t wait for the merger to finalize to launch T-Mobile Connect, our lowest priced smartphone plan, so we’re rolling out ahead of schedule. With T-Mobile Connect, we’re giving those hardest hit an even more affordable way to stay in touch. Half the price of our lowest-ever priced smartphone plan. So everyone can stay connected.”

T-Mobile Connect is part of the New T-Mobile’s 5G for Good initiative announced last November.

In unrelated news, the company is on track to complete its $26 billion acquisition of Sprint after a federal judge in recent weeks sided with T-Mobile in an antitrust lawsuit brought by a group of state attorneys general trying to stop the merger. They argued that the merger is bad for consumers, and that it would reduce competition and lead to higher prices.

