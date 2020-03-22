The number of reported coronavirus cases is on the rise, which is to be expected as testing opportunities increase. In turn, millions of people find themselves working from home, some of them for the first time.

As a result, some folks have started posting photos of their makeshift work from home offices. Not every work from home office is glamorous, but as the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention.

Many states like New York and Illinois have enacted “stay at home” orders that may persist well into April. As a result, people may find themselves working from home for weeks on end.

In the tech world, people love showing off their work from home setups. Typically, photos of these home offices or computer desks are quite ambitious, impressive, and downright indulgent. We’re talking two monitors, expensive chairs, sleek-looking desks, LED lights, and all sorts of cool contraptions and elegant decor.

Not everyone, though, has a home office setup worthy of being posted on Instagram. But with the coronavirus forcing millions of people to now work from home, we’ve seen some hilarious online threads containing photos of makeshift work from home spaces that aren’t exactly exemplars of modern design.

One such thread surfaced on Twitter last week and continues to pick up steam with each passing day. The thread got started when Jules Forrest posted:

Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition? My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper.

And from there, the examples started flowing in at a rapid clip. If you’re lamenting your current work from home situation, take solace in the fact that you’re definitely not alone. Some of the examples below are exaggerated for comedic effect, but with millions of people literally stuck at home for days on end, a little bit of laughter is certainly in order.

If there’s an opportunity to post a cute dog online, we’re going to take advantage of it.

Was working from my recycling bin the other day 🤪✨ pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk — Josh Mateo (@joshmateo) March 13, 2020

Why spend hundreds on a standing desk when you can do something like this?

This guy didn’t follow the instructions at all! Remember the sleek work from home setups I referenced above, well here’s a perfect example.

I was born ready! pic.twitter.com/qkcdQgKsbm — Philip Amour (@philipamour) March 14, 2020

Okay, now this setup is definitely far from being glamorous.

Standing at my dresser. pic.twitter.com/ARQv9ZqI3v — You can’t trust trump (@labadorer) March 13, 2020

Desperate times certainly call for desperate measures.

I made a standing desk the other day with a plant pot and a laundry basket! pic.twitter.com/JccDwnS3HA — Sabrina Monarch – Astrologer (@sabrina_monarch) March 13, 2020

Now this is an enterprising fellow, turning his nightstand into a makeshift desk.

Who needs a table when you have a fridge?

I am glad I am tall. pic.twitter.com/JLIdEz1cuB — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) March 14, 2020

Or an old beer barrel?

My aesthetic was missing something pic.twitter.com/C9vjh7v0Uq — Tony P (@BNNERMAN) March 13, 2020

Some people forget to recycle. With this home setup, it’s not even an issue. And talk about a view!

