Best Buy is hosting a huge 3-day sale on its website right now, and it couldn’t come at a better time considering we’re all going to be spending a ton of time indoors during the weeks — and perhaps even months — to come.

Deals include up to $200 off MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, $50 off iPads, up to $300 off Windows laptops, and plenty more.

The sale ends just before midnight on Sunday, so you have plenty of time to find your favorite deals.

Those of us who are responsible, decent human beings are in store for at least a few weeks of isolation as we all try to slow down the spread of COVID-19 infections and “flatten the curve.” After all, that’s the only chance we have of ensuring hospitals aren’t stretched too thin so that people who need urgent care can get it. Since we’re going to be spending so much time indoors, many of us are going to want to stock up on new gadgets and gizmos to help us work or just pass the time. Now is definitely the time to do it, while nonessential items are still shipping. Amazon is already running out of deals, so we can likely expect nonessential shipping times to start slipping fairly soon.

There's another big sale going on right now at Best Buy though, and we wanted to make sure we brought it to your attention. It's a 3-day sale that lasts from now until midnight on Sunday, and you can shop the entire thing on Best Buy's special sale page. You'll also find our picks for the 10 best deals in the sale down below.

Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE

See how Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as traveling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you. Activate your Google Assistant with a simple touch

Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal assistant, always ready to help. Simply press and hold the noise-cancelling button and ask your phone’s assistant something while pressing.* Wireless freedom with Bluetooth technology and NFC

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Res Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection. All-day power

With a huge 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power even for long trips away. HD noise-cancelling processor QN1

See what happens when it’s just you and your music, with noise cancelling that cuts more outside sound than ever before. Premium sound quality

Powerful 1.57″ drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40 kHz. Wear all day in total comfort

Soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day. Clear hands-free calling

Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap – or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. Quick Attention mode

With Quick Attention, you can communicate without removing your headphones – simply place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.

Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $279.99 (save $70)

(much better deal on Amazon priced at $278 with a free 20,000 mAh portable charger)

Roku – Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player

A huge selection of entertainment

Stream movies, music, and other content using a wide range of apps, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, The Roku Channe, HBO and Showtime to cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu with Live TV. Brilliant 4K, HDR, and HD streaming

Experience the visual rush of 4K and vibrant HDR picture quality. Stick design

Easily move it around your house or take it to a friend’s. You can even hide it behind your TV. Setup is a cinch

Just plug the player in, connect to the Internet and start streaming. Use your mobile device as a fully functional remote control

Roku App for iOS® or Android™. Send video, music, and photos to your TV. High-speed wireless connectivity

Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (wireless router is required and sold separately). Control your player, watch the Roku Channel, use private listening, and more. Compatible with most TVs

Easily connects to HDTVs and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

Roku – Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player: $39.99 (save $10)

Arlo – Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System

100% Wire-Free

Free of power cords and wiring hassles. Arlo Smart – Rich notifications and customization

Arlo Smart adds intelligence to your Arlo cameras to give you a more personal and purposeful home security experience. Customize alerts to detect people, configure specific activity zones, and contact emergency responders right from your smartphone’s lock screen. 1080p HD

Watch and record crisp HD video in more detail than ever before. Rechargeable

Easily charge your batteries anytime to get uninterrupted security monitoring. Wire-Free or Plugged In

Keep your camera charged by using the rechargeable battery or plugging it into a power outlet with the included adapter. Weather-Resistant

Put your camera anywhere, indoors or out. 2-Way Audio

Listen in or talk back through the built-in speaker and mic, straight from your smartphone. Night Vision

Turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark. Mobile Alerts

Get instant notifications sent to your smartphone or email if motion or sound is detected. Activity Zones

Define areas in your camera’s view where you want to receive motion and sound alerts. Feature is available when the camera is plugged in. Free Cloud Storage

Don’t pay for cloud storage you don’t need. No subscriptions necessary. Arlo Basic plan comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days from the Arlo app.

Arlo – Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System: $449.99 (save $200)

Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar

Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Ultrafast SSD Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver

Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Apple – MacBook Air

Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor Intel HD Graphics 6000 Fast SSD storage 8GB memory Two USB 3 ports Thunderbolt 2 port SDXC port Up to 12 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Multi-Touch trackpad

Apple – MacBook Air: $799.99 (save $200)

Apple – iPad mini

7.9″ Retina display with True Tone and wide color¹ A12 Bionic chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor 8.0MP back camera, 7.0MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – iPad mini: $349.99 (save $50)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³: $89.99 (save $110)

HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 14″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256GB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane™

Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Weighs 3.48 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light. Backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $699.99 (save $50)

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ 4K OLED Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 13.3″ multitouch screen

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. 3840 x 2160 native resolution. AMOLED backlight. New Class of Advanced Laptops

Through collaboration with Intel we have created a new class of laptop that has been engineered for mobile performance. This laptop will be ready to go when you are with features like quick resume, long battery life, and excellent responsiveness. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 mobile processor

Powerful quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax) 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth LPDDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. 1TB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane™

SSDs with Intel® Optane™ memory are the fastest as compared to NAND SSDs*. Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. *see http://www.bestbuy.com/optaneh10disclaimers 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Intel® Iris Plus Graphics

Offers stunning graphics like never before on an ultra-light laptop. Delight in brilliant color and rich detail on 4K HDR video. Tackle creative projects or popular games with ease. Weighs 2.87 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ 4K OLED Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,499.99 (save $300)

DJI – Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter Fly More Combo

Enhanced sound reduction

Aircraft noise has been reduced for quieter operation. Compact foldable design

Lightweight and compact design allows taking it with you. Supports 4K video at 30fps

12.35MP camera with Adobe DNG RAW support is ready to shoot. 3-axis gimbal for the Mavic is capable of stabilizing the camera even during high-speed motion for smooth video and sharp photos. Control the drone from up to 22704′ away

The built-in lithium-polymer battery provides up to 30 minutes of flight time per charge OcuSync transmission technology

The technology allows streaming video within a 4.3mi range. Fly by phone

Set up tracking to shoot a friend, or head skywards for a quick flight using smartphone instead of controller. Share with your friends

Shot an incredible scene and edit it with just a few taps in the DJI GO Editor, and share it instantly for all the world to see. Safe flight

5 cameras, GPS and GLONASS, a pair of ultrasonic range finders, redundant sensors, and a group of 24 powerful, specialized computers make sure that your drone is flying safe.

DJI – Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter Fly More Combo: $1,199.99 (save $100)

