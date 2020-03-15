- Netflix has another huge week lined up with 24 new releases coming to the streaming service, including the anime spinoff, Altered Carbon: Resleeved.
- Some of the licensed additions include Silver Linings Playbook and Tinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy.
- The Platform is a new Netflix original movie that looks like it will be worth your time.
- Visit BGR’s homepage to read more stories.
As the threat of coronavirus looms and virtually every major event has been canceled or suspended, there has never been a better time to hunker down at home and catch up on the shows and movies you’ve been meaning to watch. I’ll admit that as I scrolled through Netflix last night, everything began to look far more interesting than it did when I could go outside. And as is always the case with Netflix, there’s even more content hitting the streaming service this week, including a few returning favorites and some major, award-winning blockbuster movies.
None of the all-time Netflix series are coming back this week, but if you’re an Altered Carbon fan, you might want to check out the Resleeved anime, which sees Takeshi Kovacs going on a much different adventure than what we saw in the live-action series. There’s also a brand new show called The Letter for the King, and although it’s targeted at a younger audience, the trailer looks great. It can’t be worse than Game of Thrones season 8, anyway.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 15th, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, March 15th
- Aftermath
Monday, March 16th
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
Tuesday, March 17th
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- All American: Season 2
- Black Lightning: Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wednesday, March 18th
- Lu Over the Wall
Thursday, March 19th
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
- Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, March 20th
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Maska — NETFLIX FILM
- The Platform — NETFLIX FILM
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Departures
Sunday, March 15th
- Coraline
Tuesday, March 17th
- Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Thursday, March 19th
- The L Word: Season 1-6
- Zodiac
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in March, as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.