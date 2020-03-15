Netflix has another huge week lined up with 24 new releases coming to the streaming service, including the anime spinoff, Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

Some of the licensed additions include Silver Linings Playbook and Tinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy.

The Platform is a new Netflix original movie that looks like it will be worth your time.

As the threat of coronavirus looms and virtually every major event has been canceled or suspended, there has never been a better time to hunker down at home and catch up on the shows and movies you’ve been meaning to watch. I’ll admit that as I scrolled through Netflix last night, everything began to look far more interesting than it did when I could go outside. And as is always the case with Netflix, there’s even more content hitting the streaming service this week, including a few returning favorites and some major, award-winning blockbuster movies.

None of the all-time Netflix series are coming back this week, but if you’re an Altered Carbon fan, you might want to check out the Resleeved anime, which sees Takeshi Kovacs going on a much different adventure than what we saw in the live-action series. There’s also a brand new show called The Letter for the King, and although it’s targeted at a younger audience, the trailer looks great. It can’t be worse than Game of Thrones season 8, anyway.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 15th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, March 15th

Aftermath

Monday, March 16th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Tuesday, March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, March 18th

Lu Over the Wall

Thursday, March 19th

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, March 20th

Departures

Sunday, March 15th

Coraline

Tuesday, March 17th

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Thursday, March 19th

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

