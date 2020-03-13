Apple may announce a new MacBook Air model much sooner than expected — during the week of March 15, if a new tipster’s information pans out.

This source was quoted by a prominent tech blog, MacRumors, which reports that the source has a track record of accuracy and that this announcement would be even sooner than we’d thought. Renowned Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has already reported that a new Air and MacBook Pro are coming in the second quarter.

Following up on a recent research note from the world’s top Apple insider that a new MacBook Air could be announced by the company at some point during the second quarter, a new rumor has emerged that Apple may, in fact, announce the new model even sooner than that — possibly even next week.

Despite the appearance that might be conveyed from the wall-to-wall news coverage about the coronavirus, US companies are trying to press forward with, if not business as usual, then at least a semblance of progress so that they all don’t come grinding to a halt and send the economy into a tailspin. Apple is one such company — and TF International Securities analyst, the always-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, has reported that a new MacBook Air in addition to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, will be coming during the second quarter.

This comes as the iPhone maker is still expected to unveil several products in the coming weeks, including devices like the 2020 generation of the iPad Pro, a new Apple TV, and new earphones all potentially announced soon. Meantime, in addition to learning that Apple will be updating the MacBook Pro and Air lines soon, an unnamed tipster quoted by MacRumors is predicting Apple will make the announcement of a new MacBook Air sometime during the coming week (starting March 15).

The Air line was last updated back in October with the inclusion of such features as a new butterfly keyboard as well as a Touch ID sensor, and the tipster’s words are worth giving at least a little credence to given that MacRumors says this source was also pretty accurate in March of 2019. That’s when the source correctly predicted the launch of new iPad models including the launch of a new iPad mini that month.

As we previously reported, the new MacBook Pro and Air models will both get the brand new scissor-switch Magic Keyboard which replaces the butterfly keyboards that were found to be unreliable over the years. Some users had run into issues with some of the keys, and Apple has a repair program in place for the affected devices.

Kuo is as reliable a tipster as they come when it involves shedding light on new Apple products, but keep in mind these are just rumors until Apple confirms them. Nevertheless, there seems to be a strong possibility that some exciting new Apple hardware is on the way soon.

Image Source: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/Shutterstock