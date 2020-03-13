iOS 14 will feature several big changes according to recent discoveries in leaked code, including a new way to display apps on the home screen.

Designers have already come up with renders based on these leaks that show us what a list-based app arrangement might look like on the iPhone.

The new iOS 14 home screen design could make it easier for iPhone users to interact with some of their favorite apps, and to access notifications.

We’re about three months away from Apple’s WWDC 2020 event, which is where Apple will unveil all its software innovation for iPhone, Mac, Watch, TV, and home. Even if the coronavirus outbreak gets worse by then and Apple is forced to cancel the in-person event, the company will probably still unveil the next versions of its operating systems via a virtual press conference. iOS 14 will be the star of the show, as the iPhone remains Apple’s most important product. But a massive iOS 14 leak a few days ago revealed several new features that Apple is building into iOS 14, including a big change that’s coming to the home screen. And designers have now created renders that attempt to guess how these changes might present themselves on the iPhone.

Apple is reportedly going to allow iPhone users to view apps on the home screen differently by adding a new page or new mode with a scrollable list of apps. That might be useful to some people, as it could provide fast access to frequently used apps or to apps that Siri recommends depending on the context.

Here’s a compilation that includes all of the iOS 14 rumor visualizations I’ve made… pic.twitter.com/2qWa2GfyLN — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

Designer Parker Ortolani came up with a design for the rumored feature seen below:

Based on @9to5mac’s reporting, I put together a concept for the list view home screen. I hope they make it more customizable than the watchOS one, but if I had to guess it would look something like this. In abc view there’d be a letter slider on the right side. pic.twitter.com/dKMvAyzpQr — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

While it looks good, it’s also bizzare to see apps arranged that way. But that’s probably because Apple has only displayed apps in a grid on the iPhone and iPad ever since launching the original iPhone back in 2007.

The designer also came up with a method of showing folders in the rumored list:

I’ve been trying to think about how folders might be impacted by this. I’ve come up with a collapsible nested list view. If you dragged an app out in abc mode, that app would move to it’s alphabetically correct location. pic.twitter.com/jyRbgwDojU — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

In other images, Ortolani mocked other rumored features of iOS 14, including wallpaper categories, alarm detectors, and default apps:

Mocked up a few more screens based on the @9to5mac reporting… visualizes wallpaper categories, alarm detectors, default apps, Siri suggestions on the list home screen and more. pic.twitter.com/C27HB6QZIB — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

The Settings app could also see several design changes, which will allow you to select how apps will be displayed:

Another peek at the concept work that I’ve been working on for iOS 14… here’s a possible layout for display settings which includes, the theme, home screen style, and icon size. pic.twitter.com/Q3wsBmXvAP — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

The following image shows the rumored Workout features coming to iOS 14:

My rough concept for the workout app in iOS 14 based on @MacRumors reporting. https://t.co/m0Eivfaha4 pic.twitter.com/xF4drjvnpg — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

Finally, the designer imagined the new door knock notification, as well as the new user interface for the wallpaper picker:

Door knock notification in iOS 14 & revised wallpaper picker with rethought photos app integration…. https://t.co/ejVySasQCF pic.twitter.com/rLMwE8DSBC — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

Ortolani wasn’t the only person trying to figure out how these rumored iOS 14 features would look like in real life. iSpazio also produced a few renders that show a new notification-based app arrangement.

Here, the designer makes more use of the space available for each app to display contextual information. For example, the Messages app will tell you how many new messages await, while the Home app could remind you to turn off the lights when you’re not home.

A key feature shown in these renders is the possibility of sorting the apps by various parameters. You might want to see the last opened apps on the phones, the ones you use frequently, or just the apps that have new notifications.

Image Source: iSpazio and Anthony Boyd Graphics

As exciting as these renders might be, we’re still only looking at concept images that have nothing to do with the real thing. Apple’s actual design for the new iOS home screen hasn’t leaked alongside the iOS 14 code that was just discovered, so these could end up being close or nothing like the real thing.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR