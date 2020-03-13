We’re all being bombarded with bad news at the moment thanks to the continued spread of the coronavirus, but restaurants are stepping up to make people feel a little better this month by offering tons of free food deals and limited-time discounts and promotions.

There are scores of deals available this month, some of which require you to be a loyalty member or to use an app, while others are specifically targeted to Pi Day on Saturday.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Doesn’t it seem like there’s been a dearth of good news lately, what with a global pandemic currently spurring everyone to hunker down, wash our hands a million times a day, and stay glued to our phones to see what fresh bad news the coronavirus outbreak brings?

Of course, all that doesn’t change the fact that we all still need to fulfill one of our most basic needs every day — and, luckily, a number of restaurants are stepping up to offer copious amounts of free and discounted food for the rest of this month. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of these delicious limited-time offers, which include everything from free doughnuts to a free chicken biscuit at Wendy’s, discounted Chili’s margaritas, and lots more.

Certainly, check with your location restaurant to make sure they’re participating in these offers below, some of which also require you to take a step beforehand such as signing up for the restaurant’s emails or downloading its app. Meanwhile, without further ado, here is a curated roundup of some of the deals we think most people will like:

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th birthday with a buy-one-get-one deal on its Blizzards. Through Sunday, when you buy one Blizzard at full price, you can get the second one for just 80 cents (c’mon, that’s practically free!).

Every Friday this month, members of the Dunkin’ Donuts DD Perks Rewards program can get a free doughnut.

Chili’s is celebrating its 45th birthday by offering its Presidente Margaritas for only $3.13 on Friday (reflecting today’s date, 3-13).

A $15 DoorDash delivery will net you a free slice of cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory through March 25 (this offer extends until 5 p.m. on weekdays, and you should use the coupon promo code LUNCHSLICE).

At participating Subway restaurants, get a free footlong when you order another via the Subway app or online.

IHOP has a new limited-time menu for kids to eat free, running through April 12. It includes new cereal milkshakes and pancakes and is available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day for kids 12 and under (as long as you buy an adult entree).

Wendy’s is now offering breakfast and is touting the promise of a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any breakfast purchase (during breakfast hours).

On a related note, “Pi Day” is tomorrow — March 14 also honoring the figure rounded to 3.14 that reflects the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. As you might imagine, there are tons of pizza-themed “Pi Day” offers that will be available on this day, including 7-Eleven offering a pizza for $3.14 either in-store or by delivery through Sunday via its 7NOW app (7Rewards members, you score a pizza slice with the app for just 50 cents).

Papa John’s is offering a large, one-topping pizza for $3.14 on Saturday when you buy a large pizza at regular price, and through Sunday, California Pizza Kitchen customers can get $10 off a $30 purchase on orders placed via Postmates with the CPKDAY promo code.

Image Source: Dunkin Donuts