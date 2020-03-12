New PlayStation 5 leak suggests that the next-gen console with ship with an 11.06 teraflop GPU with 52 compute units clocked at 1743 MHz.

This PS5 leak seems to suggest Sony’s console will match up well with the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft announced last month that the Xbox Series X GPU will leverage 12 teraflops of performance.

Visit BGR’s homepage to read more stories.

When February came and went without a peep from Sony about the PlayStation 5, it became clear that the schedule for the next-gen console’s reveal would not follow that of the PS4, which made its debut at the PlayStation Meeting on February 20th, 2013. Sony had something else in store for its next console, but with the coronavirus outbreak shutting down entire countries, it’s possible that everything has been pushed back. Whatever the case, we’re now almost two weeks into March, and we know as much about the PS5 now as we did on New Year’s Day.

In the meantime, those desperate for news have turned to self-proclaimed insiders for even the smallest tidbits, and while many of the leaks regarding the PS5 have been unsubstantiated and nonsensical, others (some of which we’ve covered) are more believable, which is the case with a recent post on the NeoGAF forum.

On Tuesday, a verified developer with the username o’dium posted the following image on NeoGAF:

Members of the forum immediately realized that this was a riddle they were meant to solve. After some teamwork, they discovered that o’dium’s image seems to suggest that the PlayStation 5 will ship with an 11.06 teraflop GPU with 52 compute units clocked at 1743 MHz. We have no way of confirming any of these numbers, nor of explaining how a NeoGAF user might have acquired them, but at the very least, they are reasonable.

Speculative numbers have been bandied about willy-nilly for months now, and Microsoft only made it worse when the 12 teraflop figure for the Xbox Series X GPU was announced. Some assumed the reason Sony was taking as long as it was with its announcement was because it had yet to achieve a similar level of performance from its own GPU, but if this rumor is to be believed, the PS5 should come close to matching the Xbox Series X.

When it comes to PS5 leaks and rumors, the desperation is palpable, as evidenced by a silly bird riddle on the 1320th page of a random forum thread. But until Sony finally offers some concrete information about its next-gen console, or credible insiders provide us with hard evidence about their leaks, posts like these are all we have to go on. At least this one came with a fun riddle to distract everyone.

We still have no clue as to when Sony will share more information about the PS5, but we know that Microsoft will host a series of livestreams next week, at least one of which will be about the Xbox Series X.

Image Source: Iren Key/Shutterstock