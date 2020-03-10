Following the cancellation of GDC 2020, Microsoft has decided to host a series of live streams on Mixer for an event it has dubbed Game Stack Live.

“Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming” is a stream taking place on March 18th

Microsoft may reveal new information about the Xbox Series X during the stream.

Long before entire countries locked down in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the cancellation of Mobile World Congress 2020 in February portended the chaos that was to come. In the weeks since, countless conferences and events have been canceled or postponed as well, though many will live on through streams and virtual meetings. The 2020 Game Developers Conference was one such event, but rather than forego GDC altogether, Microsoft will instead host Game Stack Live on Mixer on March 17th and March 18th.

Although the streams are intended for developers, anyone can tune in on Mixer, as Microsoft says it will be streaming content that it planned to share at GDC this month. You can check out the full schedule on Microsoft’s developer site, but there was one stream that immediately stood out to everyone who saw it.

At 11:40 AM PDT / 2:40 PM EDT on Wednesday, March 18th, Microsoft will host a livestream called “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming” on Mixer. We have no idea what this stream will entail, but the next stream doesn’t start until an hour later, which means this could be an extended discussion about the new console. We don’t expect any major revelations, but it seems likely that there will be at least some new information.

Xbox head Phil Spencer shared a ton of new details about the Xbox Series X last month, but of all the topics that he discussed in the post, Project xCloud — the company’s cloud gaming service — only got a single mention. It sounds like the Xbox Series X stream will focus heavily on xCloud, which is getting regular updates on Android devices and has even begun testing on iOS. Spencer has made it abundantly clear that while hardware is still a priority for the Xbox brand, he wants everyone to be able to play Xbox games from any of their devices.

Some of the other noteworthy streams that will be taking place during Game Stack Live include discussions with studios Rare and Turn 10 on Tuesday, March 17th, as well as a stream about DirectX and raytracing on March 18th. There’s no telling how much next-gen talk there will be during any of these streams, but it might be worth tuning in regardless if you’re interested in any of the studios or technologies that will be involved.

Reliable leaks about next-gen consoles have been few and far between, so if you’re looking for any new details, the streams during Game Stack Live next week may be your best chance for quite a while.

Image Source: Xbox