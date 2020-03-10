Each week, the developers behind popular iPhone and Android app TV Time share a list of the top 10 most popular TV series people are watching on TV, Netflix, and more streaming services.

Netflix always has a strong presence on the list each week, but this week’s showing is especially strong — seven of the top 10 most popular shows of the week are streaming on Netflix.

YouTube TV also has a show on this week’s list, which is a nice surprise since the service isn’t often represented in TV Time’s roundups.

Netflix dominated last week’s list of the top 10 shows everyone is watching on Netflix, TV, and other streaming services. In fact, the nation’s top streaming service captured all four of the top four spots, with the smash-hit new series I Am Not Okay With This coming in at #1. For those of you who somehow missed it, this is a show that should absolutely be on your radar. The show was created by Jonathan Entwistle, whose name you likely recognize as the creator of another popular Netflix original series called The End Of The F***ing World, and it stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak, a teenage girl who moves to a small town following the untimely death of her father. She’s already having trouble fitting in at her new high school when she makes a startling discovery that further complicates things: she has superpowers that she can’t control. It’s a very quick watch that you can absolutely binge in just one sitting since the entire first season is just 156 minutes long including credits.

Once you’re done with that great new show and you’re on the lookout for more new series to check out, you’ll find this week’s top 10 list of the most popular content on Netflix, TV, and more down below. And if you thought Netflix dominated last week’s top 10, just wait until you see how many Netflix shows made the list during this second week of March.

As they do each and every week, the developer team behind a popular iPhone and Android app called TV Time has anonymized and aggregated data from millions of TV Time users to see which new and returning TV shows everyone is watching right now. And the first thing you might notice about this week’s top 10 list is that the #1 show from last week — I Am Not Okay With This — is nowhere to be found. Were people disappointed? Did they abandon the show halfway through? Nope… it’s simply the fact that the first season is so remarkably short that people binge-watched it all already.

Taking the place of I Am Not Okay With This in the #1 slot on this week’s list is Castlevania, which is also a Netflix original with a new season that just debuted. Spanish-language series Toy Boy comes in at #2, and while it an Antena 3 show in Spain, Netflix is the exclusive streaming home of the show in the US so that’s another Netflix title on this week’s list.

There are seven Netflix shows in total on the list this week, including the two above. The new season of Netflix’s Paradise PD comes in at #3 ahead of The Protector at #4, Unstoppable at #5, Always a Witch at #6, and The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez at #8. Closing out the top 10 are CW’s The 100 in the #9 spot and Plus belle la vie, a French soap opera, at #10.

Here’s a quick recap of every show on the list this week:

Castlevania (Netflix) Toy Boy (Netflix) Paradise PD (Netflix) The Protector (Netflix) Unstoppable (Netflix) Always a Witch (Netflix) Super Dragon Ball Heroes (YouTube TV) The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix) The 100 (CW) Plus belle la vie (france-3)

