Black Widow is Marvel’s first MCU Phase 4 film, set to launch on May 1st, and the studio has just released the final trailer for the movie.

In addition to showing new footage that hints at what we should expect from Natasha’s standalone adventure, the trailer confirms Black Widow will open on May 1st, and that the coronavirus outbreak will not delay its release date.

The new trailer has lots of new scenes compared to the previous clips, revealing Nat’s relationship with her former family that preceded the Avengers. It also packs a massive revelation about the plot.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

We’re less than two months away from the release of Marvel’s first MCU Phase 4 movie. That’s Black Widow, of course, the standalone film that Scarlett Johansson — and Natasha Romanoff — deserves. The almost-origin-story has been a long time in the making, but sadly, it arrives after Avengers: Endgame. Nat is dead, having sacrificed her life on a distant planet in the past of a different timeline, all so that the Avengers had a fighting chance against Thanos. Nat died in 2023 as far as the world is concerned, but she actually perished in 2014 in that different timeline. Black Widow, meanwhile, takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — therefore, between 2016 and 2018 in the main Marvel timeline. That’s really all we need to know going into Black Widow. But if you want more details, you absolutely must check out the final Black Widow trailer, which is better and more revealing than anything else Marvel released so far.

The clip features a lot of voiceover and dialogue between Natasha (Scarlett Johannson) and her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), whom some suspect will pick up the Black Widow mantle in 2023, now that Nat has died. We’ll definitely keep an eye peeled for post-credits scenes.

The clip gives us a lot of background information on the character, and it’s the first trailer to actually name the villain of the film: Taskmaster. Belova also tells us that he’s in control of the Red Room along with all the other black widows. Those operatives are all women, they’re all highly trained and skilled assassins like Nat and Yelena, but there’s a huge difference — they’re all manipulated, so they’re fully conscious but can make no choices. That’s actually a great spoiler for the film, but not enough to ruin it.

What’s clear from the final trailer is that Nat wants to stop the Taskmaster, and her former family will help out will all of that. Aside from Belova, that’s Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). Oh yes, and we get another cameo of Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) in the new trailer.

Black Widow will premiere on May 1st, just as initially planned, despite the novel coronavirus outbreak that might hurt the film’s box office take. The trailer confirms the film won’t be delayed, and Marvel doesn’t actually have to luxury to do so. Black Widow is just the first title of a busy MCU Phase 4 slate, and the studio needs to have the film in theaters on schedule or it would delay the releases of its new Disney+ series and maybe even Eternals ahead of the holidays this year.

You can watch the full clip in the video below.

Image Source: Marvel