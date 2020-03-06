Microsoft is already two steps ahead of Sony when it comes to new console announcements, and the latter is yet to respond in any way. Microsoft hijacked the Game Awards in December when it revealed the name of the new Xbox and showed the final design of the Series X console. Then, a few weeks ago, Microsoft announced nearly every hardware detail for the console, unveiling a few exciting Series X features in the process. Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event is still missing in action, and the coronavirus epidemic is undoubtedly making it hard for Sony to host a proper press event. After all, Sony pulled out of three shows so far, including MWC, PAX East, and GDC, and announced it won’t be present at E3 even before it became clear the COVID-19 spread will be a problem. But forget about Sony for a second, as there’s a new Xbox rumor in town. Microsoft might soon unveil the cheap Xbox Series X version, and the model many people might end up buying later this year.

That’s the Xbox Lockhart model that was featured in some reports in the past, which might very well end up being Xbox Series S, given Microsoft’s history with Xbox names.

According to Dealer Gaming (via The Game Post), Microsoft will soon unveil the Lockhart.

Hearing that Microsoft will share Lockhart details for the first time, soon. Should give insight into Xbox’s multi Sku approach to the next generation. Remember, this console with 4TF Navi GPU & Zen CPU is entry model & overall better than X1-X today. Around $300. #xbox pic.twitter.com/7I8BvurWfP — DEALER (@Dealer_Gaming) March 5, 2020

The device would deliver half the performance of the Series X at 4TFlops, but that’s still better than the Xbox One X, which is the most powerful and most expensive Xbox you can buy right now. Apparently, the Series X would cost around $300, which, if real, would be a fantastic price for the console.

Louise Kirby, developer of Void2D and Void3D engines for Xbox Series X, Windows 10, and Switch, offered another detail about the Series S on Twitter, suggesting that the cheaper console will support 2560 x 1440 resolution, compared to the 4K support that the Series X is getting.

It's not the case. Not at all. pic.twitter.com/53vHHF7twf — Louise Kirby (@Kirby0Louise) March 5, 2020

This is, however, just a rumor for the time being. We have no way of confirming anything, and we’ll have to wait for Microsoft to actually unveil the cheaper Series X. We will remind you that report a few days ago did say that both Sony and Microsoft will launch two new consoles each this fall, but that’s also just a rumored. It’ll be interesting to see whether Sony makes any sort of PS5 announcements before Microsoft unveils the Series S.

Image Source: Microsoft