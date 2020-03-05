Avengers: Endgame may have given us an awesome end to the Infinity War saga, but the film hardly explored what the whole thing meant for the regular humans of this world who aren’t Avengers. Let’s not forget that five years passed before the Avengers figured out how to undo the snap. Life went on during that time, and people learned how to cope with the losses and carry on with their new lives only to be shocked by the unexpected return of all the snapped humans. Endgame’s conclusion wasn’t the perfect happy end you might have wanted, and that’s not just because the Avengers lost three heroes. The entire planet is left in some disarray, having to deal with plenty of new problems now that all the people who were snapped away returned to life.

Spider-Man: Far From Home did little to show what life on Earth was like after Endgame. We saw the point of view of high-schoolers, and the film had a much happier tone than Endgame. That was a welcome change of pace from the heartbreaking brutality of Infinity War and Endgame, but I’d still have preferred more context about the world following Smart Hulk’s snap. Now, a leak suggests that’s exactly what we’ll get from one upcoming MCU Phase 4 adventure.

It can’t be Black Widow, because that’s a prequel story that takes place between Civil War and Infinity War. And it’s not the place of the upcoming Eternals to focus on the state of the world after Endgame, although these mysterious heroes should definitely explain why they weren’t around to help during the events of Infinity War and Endgame.

It’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel TV series for Disney+, that will offer us a much better look at life on Earth after Endgame. The info comes from a leaker who recently revealed more details about the videos he saw from both WandaVision and Falcon.

According to Redditor Long_Figure, the TV series opens “right after Endgame,” which is a very interesting detail. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the first Phase 4 story to show us how the world rebuilds, and how the Avengers pick themselves up after the huge battle against an incredibly powerful invader:

The series opens RIGHT after Endgame. No Evans cameo, however. The series opens with Bucky sitting on the lakeside bench, alone. Sam approaches and asks Bucky what he’s doing there and mentions thinking that Bucky was leaving with Steve (and his family). Bucky says he thought he was too. Sam offers Bucky a ride, and Bucky asks if he’s sure about that given that ‘the two of them don’t have a good track record with cars.’ He gets in anyway. They drive for a while down a quiet country road, radio blasting. At one point, Sam pulls over and asks Bucky where they’re going. Bucky answers, ‘The future.’ Cue TFA music, which is cut off by Sam asking ‘Okay.. but do you have a place to stay, dude?’ Bucky says he doesn’t know. Sam says he has an idea. Cut to them, pulling up to the house seen in the trailer. It’s Sam’s family’s house, and they haven’t seen him since the Accords. They ask where he has been. Him and Bucky look at each other and answer in unison, “that’s a long story.” Cue title card.

The leaker further confirms that Sam won’t be able to take over the Captain America role so easily. Apparently, he’ll be pardoned for his Accords violations and allowed to take over the Cap role only if he undergoes the serum procedure:

I saw more of the Sam and Ross scene- turns out Sam is given an offer to be pardoned for his Accords violations and allowed to keep the shield and mantle.. if he undergoes the serum procedure. Sam is reluctant and says he needs time to think. Bucky, immediately wary of this agreement, encourages Sam to refuse, saying the shield isn’t worth outliving the people you love. This leads into Isaiah’s introduction- he calls Sam on a burner phone, and they meet. Isaiah shows Sam photos from the serum experiments conducted following Steve’s ‘death,’ many of which killed the test subjects. He is the only survivor.

The serum, however, will have some unexpected side effects:

Following Isaiah and Sam’s meeting, Sam declines the serum and turns in the shield, which is given to US Agent. As he undergoes the serum procedure, it is revealed the serum allows the recipient’s mind to be controlled.

As always, this is just a rumor at this point, so treat it accordingly. But Disney will soon start to really promote The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as the series is expected to hit Disney+ at some point in August. Check out the full Reddit leak below:

